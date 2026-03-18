FanDuel Promo Code Offers $300 Back in Bonus Bets Daily for March Madness Round 1

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth $300 back in bonus bets daily for 10 days when betting on March Madness Round 1 action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of March 18.

How the FanDuel March Madness welcome offer works

This generous welcome promotion gives new bettors substantial value during college basketball's most exciting tournament. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this offer. After signing up and making your first deposit, you'll receive one No Sweat Token daily for 10 consecutive days.

Each token can be applied to any wager with a maximum refund value of $300. The key terms and conditions include:

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the welcome bonus.

One No Sweat Token awarded daily for 10 days after registration.

Maximum refund of $300 per token if your bet loses.

Refunds credited within 72 hours as non-withdrawable bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt.

No Sweat Tokens expire 24 hours after receipt.

For example, if you use your first token on TCU +2.5 against Ohio State at 12:15 PM ET and the Horned Frogs lose by three points, you'll receive up to $300 back in bonus bets. If TCU covers the spread, you keep your winnings and can save your remaining tokens for other March Madness matchups like Duke versus Siena or Texas against BYU.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel bonus for March Madness betting

Getting started with this March Madness welcome offer takes just a few simple steps:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your new account with basic personal information. Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate your welcome bonus. Receive your first No Sweat Token within 24 hours of registration. Select any March Madness wager, toggle on your No Sweat Token, and place your bet. If your bet loses, receive up to $300 back in bonus bets within 72 hours. Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days with fresh tokens.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promotions for March Madness action

Beyond the new-user welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with valuable promotions throughout March Madness. The sportsbook frequently offers profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special tournament-specific promotions that enhance your betting experience during college basketball's biggest event.

Current FanDuel users can discover these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app. These bonuses change regularly, so checking frequently ensures you don't miss opportunities to maximize your March Madness wagering value.

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FanDuel is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.