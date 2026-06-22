FanDuel Promo Code Offers Lets Your Earn $350 Over 7 Days Starting With a $5 Bet on Argentina vs Austria

No FanDuel promo code is needed to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can claim $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days, starting with Argentina vs. Austria on June 22.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Argentina vs. Austria

The FanDuel promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding. New users place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days, and regardless of whether those bets win or lose, FanDuel awards $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Argentina vs. Austria is the perfect match to kick off day one. Whether you back Argentina to win, Austria to pull off the upset, or target a specific player prop, your $5 bet counts toward the promotion. Win or lose on the match, you are still on your way to collecting the full bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven daily wagers have settled, regardless of outcome.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock any winnings from bonus bets.

For example, if you place $5 on Argentina to win Group J on day one and the match ends Argentina 2, Austria 0 as predicted, your bet wins and you still receive credit toward the full $350 bonus. If Austria pulls off a surprise result and your bet loses, the same applies — your day one wager still counts. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is designed so new users benefit no matter how the results go.

This FanDuel promo code new-user offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Argentina vs. Austria

Claiming this FanDuel promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Argentina and Austria kick off:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the sign-up process. FanDuel Sportsbook operates in 22 states plus Washington, D.C., so confirm your state is eligible. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the app: The FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app is required to claim the welcome bonus. Download it from the App Store or Google Play after completing registration. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to activate the offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any market for Argentina vs. Austria to begin day one of the seven-day promotion. Whether you back Argentina to win, target a goal scorer, or explore another market, your wager counts. Continue for seven days: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any available FanDuel market to complete the promotion and unlock the full $350 in bonus bets. Collect your bonus: After all seven daily bets settle, your bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to withdraw any winnings.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users ahead of Argentina vs. Austria

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

The best way to stay on top of these deals is to check the Promotions tab directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New offers are added frequently, so it pays to look before placing your next wager.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.