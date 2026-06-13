FanDuel Promo Code: Start Earning $350 Bonus Bets With a $5 Wager on Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Saturday's NBA Finals Game 5. New users who sign up by June 13 can bet $5 on Knicks vs. Spurs and start earning toward $350 in bonus bets guaranteed.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for NBA Finals Game 5

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days and collect $350 in bonus bets in return. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this deal. Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs serves as the perfect starting point for Day 1 of your seven-day run.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all wagers have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

To put this in practical terms: if you place your first $5 bet on Knicks vs. Spurs in Game 5 and Jalen Brunson leads New York to the championship, you win your wager and keep building toward the full $350. If the Spurs rally behind Victor Wembanyama and cover, your bet loses -- but you still earn credit toward your bonus bets. The outcome of the game does not affect your eligibility.

Keep in mind that bonus funds carry a one-time playthrough requirement before you can withdraw. Winnings from bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. This FanDuel sign-up bonus is one of the most straightforward welcome offers in the market, and the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code situation could not be simpler -- there is no code to enter at all.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel promo codes offer for Knicks vs. Spurs

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get started before Game 5 tips off at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Register: Click the sign-up link and create your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on any available market for Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 to kick off Day 1 of your seven-day qualifying period. Continue betting: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Win or lose, your bonus bets will be awarded once all qualifying wagers have settled. Withdraw winnings: Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings and withdraw funds from your account.

Want to learn more before signing up? Read our full FanDuel review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers for existing users

The value at FanDuel does not stop once you have claimed your welcome bonus. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the sports calendar. The NBA Finals is exactly the kind of marquee event that tends to generate additional offers on the platform.

To stay on top of what is available, check the Promotions tab inside the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and checking in before big games like Game 5 is a smart habit for any regular bettor.

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