FanDuel Promo Code: Start Earning $350 With a $5 Bet on USA vs. Paraguay on Friday

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. Through June 12, new users can bet $5 on USA vs. Paraguay in Group D and earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed when they place a $5 wager every day for seven days.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for USA vs. Paraguay

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer does not require a code at sign-up — simply create a new account, make a minimum deposit of $5, and start placing wagers. The FanDuel sign-up bonus is structured across seven consecutive days, meaning USA vs. Paraguay serves as your Day 1 wager to kick off the full promotion.

Here is a breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Regardless of whether your bets win or lose, you will receive $350 in bonus bets after all seven bets have settled.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after they are issued.

For example, if you place your Day 1 bet on the United States to beat Paraguay and the U.S. wins 2-0 as predicted, you keep your winnings and still receive your bonus bets. If Paraguay pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the bonus bets are still coming your way. The outcome of the match does not affect your eligibility.

After your first wager on USA vs. Paraguay, you will need to place five more $5 bets on subsequent days to complete the full seven-day cycle. FanDuel promo codes are not needed at any point during this process. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of each bet settling, and a one-time playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw those winnings. These FanDuel promo code new-user offer terms are straightforward and easy to follow.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for USA vs. Paraguay

Claiming this offer ahead of USA vs. Paraguay in Group D is a quick and simple process. Follow the steps below to get started.

Register: Click through to FanDuel Sportsbook if you live in one of the 22 eligible states (plus DC). Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to activate your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Place your first wager: Bet $5 on USA vs. Paraguay in Group D as your Day 1 wager. Win or lose, your bonus bets will begin accumulating once the bet settles. Continue for seven days: Place a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days on any available FanDuel market to complete the full promotion and unlock all $350 in bonus bets. Withdraw winnings: Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of each bet settling. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings for withdrawal.

For a full breakdown of everything FanDuel Sportsbook has to offer, check out our complete FanDuel review .

More FanDuel Sportsbook offers to explore beyond USA vs. Paraguay

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users well beyond the welcome bonus. From odds boosts on marquee matches to profit boosts and same-game parlay specials, there is always something worth checking before you place your next wager. Head to the Promotions tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make the most of every bet you place.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.