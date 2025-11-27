FanDuel Promo Code Thanksgiving Special: Chiefs vs. Cowboys
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers exceptional value for Thursday's Thanksgiving showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys. New users can claim this welcome bonus without entering any code, making it simple to get started with $150 in bonus bets when wagering on this primetime clash. This matchup features two playoff-hopeful teams, with the Chiefs traveling to face the Cowboys in what promises to be an exciting opportunity to cash in on more sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Chiefs vs. Cowboys
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this generous welcome bonus. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The offer terms include several important details:
- A minimum deposit and bet amount of $5 is required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chiefs to cover the 3.5-point spread and they win by four or more points, you'll receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. However, if the Cowboys cover the spread or win outright, you won't receive the bonus bets, but you can still enjoy the excitement of Thanksgiving football betting.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus
Claiming your FanDuel promo code new-user offer requires just a few simple steps. The registration process takes minutes, and you can start betting on the Chiefs vs Cowboys game immediately after completing your account setup.
- Click the registration link on this page to begin the sign-up process.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted during registration.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any available betting market, including the Thanksgiving game.
- If your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The straightforward claiming process ensures you can focus on analyzing the game rather than complicated bonus requirements. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions
Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel consistently provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the football season. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance the betting experience. These ongoing promotions can be found in the 'Promotions' section of the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where users can discover daily and weekly offers tailored to current sporting events and betting trends.
- NFL Thanksgiving Choose Your Own Reward: Bet Back Tokens and a choice between a Bet Back, a No-Sweat, and a 50% Profit Boost. Choose which one you want to use for any NFL wager on Thanksgiving Games.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- Thanksgiving Pass The Leg NFL Parlay/SGP Profit Boost: Use this 50% Profit Boost Token to boost your winnings even further!
More sportsbook promos for Chiefs vs. Cowboys
Check out the offers below from top operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.