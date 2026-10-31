Florida vs. Georgia DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers jump into the Florida vs. Georgia rivalry with real money on the line. As of Saturday, Oct. 31, new bettors can claim $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass after a $5 wager. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Florida vs. Georgia

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including a bet tied to Florida vs. Georgia. This DraftKings promo rewards customers whether their first wager wins or loses.

If a customer places a $5 bet on Florida vs. Georgia and it wins, they keep the cash payout and still unlock the full promo code for DraftKings value. If that same wager loses, the customer still receives two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days. Either way, the $200 total arrives through eight separate $25 bonus bets.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

The stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet payouts.

This DraftKings new-user promo, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer gives Florida and Georgia bettors a straightforward entry point into Saturday's SEC showdown. Customers should read all terms carefully before opting in, since bonus bet claims require action every week through the click-to-claim process.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code before Florida vs. Georgia

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings promo code offer ahead of Florida vs. Georgia.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Florida vs. Georgia or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim. Redeem the included code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Read this DraftKings review for a closer look at the Sportsbook's features before placing a first wager.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes to explore

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers. Bettors can find fresh DraftKings promo codes and seasonal offers by checking the Promos section inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing deals often tie into marquee matchups like Florida vs. Georgia, giving returning customers more ways to get involved throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.