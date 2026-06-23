Get $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets if Your First Bet Loses on Portugal vs Uzbekistan With BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50

Portugal and Uzbekistan clash in a pivotal Group K matchup on Tuesday, June 23, and new bettors can take advantage of a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the $1,500 back in bonus bets offer with the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" when you sign up. This promotion requires the code SIBONUS50 and allows you to place a wager on the Portugal-Uzbekistan match with added security. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Portugal vs Uzbekistan

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if your first bet loses, up to $1,500. To qualify, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market, including the Portugal-Uzbekistan game. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw immediately. If your bet loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets equal to your stake.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager $1,500 on Portugal to win and lose, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake. For example, a $25 losing wager on Uzbekistan to score first would return $25 in bonus bets. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on upcoming matches. Additionally, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets issued if your first wager loses, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash; they must be used on additional wagers.

MGM Rewards Points are a valuable currency within the BetMGM ecosystem. You can redeem them for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, convert them to Marriott Bonvoy Points, purchase merchandise, or claim Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to maximize your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards program page .

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for the Portugal-Uzbekistan match

Signing up and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on Portugal versus Uzbekistan:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook by clicking the link above and entering your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Portugal-Uzbekistan game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire. Withdraw your winnings once you've used all bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our detailed BetMGM review .

Other promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers throughout the year. After you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover additional opportunities. You'll find daily boosts on popular markets, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. Checking back frequently ensures you never miss a valuable offer that could enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.