Kalshi Promo Code: $20 Trading Bonus for The Open Championship

The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale this week, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS before Thursday, July 16. This welcome offer lets you start trading on golf's oldest major while building your prediction market portfolio with prediction market promos that reward accuracy and smart decision-making.

How The Open Championship Kalshi Promo Code Works

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. You'll deposit at least $20, trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts, and receive your $20 bonus regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This means you could trade on whether Scottie Scheffler repeats as champion, if Rory McIlroy claims his second Claret Jug, or any other Open Championship outcome without worrying about the outcome affecting your bonus eligibility.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all states except Nevada

Must be physically present in an eligible location

Requires government ID or passport verification plus a selfie

Initial deposit of $20 or more required

Must complete $20 in trades to unlock the $20 bonus

Bonus credits after trading requirement is met, regardless of trade outcomes

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

The beauty of this structure is that you're not trying to predict winners to unlock your bonus. You could trade on Scheffler holding his title, then switch to backing a dark horse like Tommy Fleetwood, and your $20 bonus unlocks once you've traded $20 total. The Open's unpredictability makes it an ideal event for exploring Kalshi's markets while your bonus sits ready to use.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for The Open

Signing up and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on The Open Championship:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your date of birth, phone number, and location information. Verify your identity: Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer verification is standard across prediction markets and takes just a few minutes. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the offer. Trade on The Open: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades on The Open Championship outcomes. Trade at least $20 total to trigger your $20 bonus credit. Withdraw your winnings: Once you've made profitable trades, visit the "Transfers" section and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

For a deeper look at how Kalshi compares to other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.