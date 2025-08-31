Miami vs. Notre Dame BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1
Miami vs. Notre Dame opens the college football season with plenty of intrigue, and BetMGM is ready to give fans a head start on the action.
New users can access sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 by signing up with the exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s a smart way to kick off your college football betting with extra value.
What you need to know about BetMGM’s Miami vs. Notre Dame offer
Before using this BetMGM bonus code, here’s what you should know:
- You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to participate.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering.
- Place your first wager of up to $1,500 to activate the promotion.
- If your first bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 will be credited as a single bonus bet equal to your original wager.
- Bets of $50 or more will receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
- Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, and any winnings convert to cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.
Week 1 kicks off with a compelling non-conference matchup as Miami faces Notre Dame. The Hurricanes aim to make an early statement with their quick-strike offense, while the Fighting Irish rely on a disciplined, hard-hitting approach to stay in control. With both teams hungry to set the tone for the season, expect an opener packed with big plays, strategic battles, and plenty of excitement.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers more exciting sportsbook promos for existing users to utilize during the Miami vs. Notre Dame game and beyond.
- 2 Up Early Payout: Win your wager instantly if your team goes up by two goals.
- Baseball Bet Fest: Opt in and make eligible bets for your chance at a share of $25K.
- Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any sport wager today.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Miami vs. Notre Dame game is quick and hassle-free. Just follow these steps:
- Register: Open a BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter your personal information, including name, date of birth, and address. Make sure to use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up.
- Make a deposit: Deposit at least $10 using popular options like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place a bet: Bet on Miami vs. Notre Dame or any other eligible sporting event.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will credit up to $1,500 in bonus bets to your account. Keep in mind, these bonus credits expire seven days after being issued.
Read our BetMGM review for everything you need to know about the leading sportsbook.
Compare Miami vs. Notre Dame betting promos
Finding the best sports betting promos is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.