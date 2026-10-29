NFL Week 8: DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass after a $5 spend. Sign up before Oct. 29 and place your first wager on NFL Week 8, including Thursday night's Carolina at Green Bay game at Lambeau Field. Check out more sportsbook promos for extra value this season.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 8 betting

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including Thursday night's Carolina at Green Bay game.

Once that first bet settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for the next three weeks through a click to claim process, totaling $200. Customers also gain access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings new-user promo.

Say you place your qualifying $5 wager on Carolina to cover the spread against Green Bay Thursday night. If that bet wins, you keep the profit and still receive the full $200 in bonus bets. If the wager loses, you still unlock the same bonus bets since the offer activates on participation rather than the result.

This promo code for DraftKings is open only to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo for NFL Week 8

Ready to join before kickoff? Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer and get set for Thursday night's Carolina at Green Bay matchup.

Click our link to sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on NFL Week 8, such as Carolina at Green Bay. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the next three weeks. Claim your NBA League Pass trial code through the promotions tab.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets.

More DraftKings promo codes for NFL Week 8 bettors

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Check the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app for the latest offers tied to games like Minnesota at Detroit or Kansas City at Denver. These DraftKings promo codes change often, so review them each week for new value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.