NFL Week 9 DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for NFL Week 9. Jacksonville visits Baltimore in Thursday's opener, and this offer stays live as of Nov. 5. Claim this $200 bonus bets offer and browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

NFL Week 9 DraftKings promo code offer: how it works

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this DraftKings promo code offer before NFL Week 9 kicks off. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including Thursday night's game between Jacksonville and Baltimore. This DraftKings new-user promo rewards that first wager no matter the result.

For example, a $5 moneyline wager on Jacksonville that wins still triggers the same set of bonus bets as a $5 wager on Baltimore that loses. Either outcome unlocks two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by six more $25 bonus bets delivered in pairs over the next three weeks. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome offer does not require the first bet to win for new customers to collect the full $200 reward.

This DraftKings promo comes with a few important terms to keep in mind. Review the details below before placing a qualifying wager.

New customers must deposit a minimum of $5.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the first wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets release in pairs every seven days for 21 days.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it is issued.

The offer includes three months of NBA League Pass access.

This welcome offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings offer for Jacksonville vs. Baltimore

Here is how to secure the promo code for DraftKings tied to this week's Thursday night matchup between Jacksonville and Baltimore. Follow the steps below to sign up and place a first wager in minutes.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Find the Jacksonville at Baltimore matchup or any other NFL Week 9 market. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly and six more over the next three weeks.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features. The review covers deposit methods, mobile tools and the overall customer experience.

More DraftKings promos for NFL Week 9 customers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes and limited time boosts by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers often cover marquee games like Buffalo at Minnesota or Green Bay at New England later in NFL Week 9.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.