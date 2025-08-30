Ohio State vs. Texas BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 1
The Week 1 clash between Ohio State and Texas is one of the most anticipated matchups on the college football schedule, and you can join the action with a big offer from BetMGM.
New users can unlock sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 when they register with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500. It’s the ideal way to launch your college football betting season.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about BetMGM’s Ohio State vs. Texas offer
Before claiming this BetMGM bonus code, make sure you understand the main terms and conditions:
- You must be a new BetMGM user and at least 21 years old to participate.
- Deposit a minimum of $10 and enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when registering.
- Place your first wager of up to $1,500 to activate the promotion.
- If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 will net you a single bonus bet equal to your original wager.
- Bets of $50 or more get you five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, with profits converting to cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited to your account.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
Ohio State vs. Texas kicks off an exciting non-conference matchup in Week 1. The Buckeyes are looking to establish early dominance under Ryan Day, while the Longhorns aim to showcase their speed and playmaking ability. With both teams determined to start the season strong, fans can expect a fast-paced, high-intensity contest full of big plays right from the opening whistle.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM offers more exciting sportsbook promos for existing users to utilize during the Ohio State vs. Texas game and beyond.
- 2 Up Early Payout: Win your wager instantly if your team goes up by two goals.
- Baseball Bet Fest: Opt in and make eligible bets for your chance at a share of $25K.
- Odds Boost Token: Get an odds boost for any sport wager today.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with the BetMGM bonus code offer ahead of the Ohio State vs. Texas game is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:
- Register: Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter your personal information, including name, date of birth, and address. Be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during signup.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using popular payment options like PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on Ohio State vs. Texas or any other available sporting event.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Keep in mind, these bonus credits expire seven days after being issued.
Read our BetMGM review for everything you need to know about the leading sportsbook.
Compare Ohio State vs. Texas betting promos
Finding the best sports betting promos is simple. We’ve rounded up the top offers from legal sportsbooks so you can choose the one that works best for you.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.