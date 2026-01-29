Score Big With DraftKings Promo Code for New England vs Seattle Big Game: Bet $5, Get $300

New DraftKings customers can claim a DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the Big Game between New England and Seattle. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion gives bettors a chance to capitalize before the Big Game. This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity to explore sportsbook promos while wagering on Championship football.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for New England vs Seattle

The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry for new customers to access the bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets offer. New users must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to activate the promotion. If the initial bet wins, DraftKings provides 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus betting credits.

The bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours in case of technical difficulties, and customers keep their original winnings from the $5 wager. Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) from issuance.

The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus wagers.

Customers must use bonus bets before withdrawing any associated winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on New England to cover the spread and they win, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If Seattle covers instead and your bet loses, you only lose the initial $5 wager without receiving bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for the Big Game

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps before the New England vs Seattle matchup.

Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information. Make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method such as PayPal, debit card, or e-wallet. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including the Big Game. If your wager wins, receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings. Use your bonus bets within seven days before withdrawing any associated winnings.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new customer welcome offer, DraftKings consistently provides existing users with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance the betting experience. Current customers can discover these ongoing promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app, where fresh offers appear regularly to complement major sporting events like the Big Game.

NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.

Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!

