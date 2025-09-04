Thursday Night Football FanDuel Promo Code: Snag $300 Bonus When You Bet on Cowboys vs. Eagles
Looking for a FanDuel promo code for Thursday Night Football? No code is needed to claim FanDuel’s ‘Bet $5, get $300 Bonus Bets if you win’ offer when you sign up and place your first wager on Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles. This new-user promotion is one of the most reliable bonuses available, offering a significant boost simply for selecting a winner on opening night.
Among the latest sportsbook promos, FanDuel stands out with a straightforward sign-up process and a clear win condition. Remember, you only receive the bonus bets if your first bet wins.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
How the FanDuel promo code works for Cowboys-Eagles
The ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer is a qualifying first bet opportunity for new FanDuel users. There’s no actual FanDuel promo code required; just download the app, register, and make your first deposit of at least $5. To unlock the $300 bonus, your first $5 wager on any Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles market must win.
If your bet wins, FanDuel will deliver your bonus bets within 72 hours. These bonus bets expire after 7 days (168 hours), so meet the 1x playthrough requirement in that window before withdrawing any winnings. For example, if you use a $10 bonus bet on +100 odds and win, you’ll receive $10 in winnings (the bonus bet stake is not returned).
Here’s a quick recap of everything you need to know before signing up and claiming your welcome offer for Cowboys vs. Eagles:
- You must tap a link on this page to initiate the registration process and lock in your bonus.
- During sign-up, download the FanDuel app when prompted.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a $5 wager on Cowboys vs. Eagles or any other sporting event.
- If you win, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- You cannot withdraw your bonus as cash, but after wagering the full amount once, you retain all winnings.
There are no minimum odds attached to this offer, so be sure to place your bet on the shortest odds possible to give yourself the best shot at your $300 bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
The fun doesn’t end with FanDuel’s welcome offer. Take advantage of the following promotions to kick off the 2025 NFL season:
- NFL $2M Thursday Touchdown Jackpot: Claim your Touchdown Sweepstakes Token and place an Anytime TD bet for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys. If your pick scores the first or last TD, you'll win a share of $2M in bonus bets.
- NFL No Sweat Token: Use a no-sweat token on any Thursday Night Football (TNF) wager.
- NFL Profit Boost Token: Claim a 50% profit boost for your Cowboys-Eagles TNF bet.
How to claim $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Ready to get in on the action for the Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles game? Here’s how to earn $300 in bonus bets from FanDuel Sportsbook tonight:
- Register: Tap our link and enter your personal information. Download the FanDuel app to complete your registration.
- Deposit: Add $5 or more to your new account.
- Place your first $5 bet: Make a minimum $5 wager on any Cowboys-Eagles betting market — or any other available market.
- Use your bonus bets: If you win your bet, you’ll get $300 in bonus bets. You’ll have seven days to use your $300 bonus.
Claim this offer now to ensure you can lock in your first FanDuel wager ahead of Thursday Night Football. To learn more about FanDuel’s promos, features, odds, and betting app, head over to our unbiased FanDuel review.
Comparing the FanDuel promo code offer to other online betting promos
The legal U.S. betting scene is loaded with lucrative welcome bonuses from top operators like DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook. Consider the offers below once you’ve claimed this FanDuel offer:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.