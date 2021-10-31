Injury Updates and DFS Advice for NFL Sunday

Start/Sit advice, DFS value plays and more to help you set your fantasy lineups for Week 8.

If you’re reading this, you made it to another NFL Sunday. Congratulations! We're officially past one of the more brutal bye weeks in recent memory. Keep reading to prepare for Week 8 of NFL action and more.

Who’s In and Who's Out

Thankfully, this week’s injury report isn’t as bad as some weeks have been, but we still have Dak Prescott and Austin Ekeler listed as questionable heading into the day. See which players are also tabbed questionable, which are out and which are prepared to play in this week’s injury report.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) reacts after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Winners Club Live Stream and Twitter Takeover: Ask Your Start/Sit Questions

Ask Michael Fabiano and Jen Piacenti all of your last-minute lineup questions on their weekly live stream on YouTube. They’ll also provide insight on their NFL best bets for Week 8. And join me on Twitter @SI_Fantasy at 11:30 a.m. ET for a fantasy football Q&A.

Essential Reading

NFL Best Bets: Our analysts are all over Joe Burrow and the Bengals and Dan Campbell’s Lions this week. Are you with them? You should be! They had a stellar record last week and they’ll look to keep up their hot streak in Week 8.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano is here to help with the most pressing fantasy football question facing managers each week. And his start of the week at wide receiver is a bit of an unsung hero who could be in for a big outing.

NFL Player Props: Shawn Childs is in on a couple of Eagles prop bets against Detroit. Last week was rough, but we’re about to bounce back. See which other SI Sportsbook props Childs likes this Sunday.

DFS Football Advice: If you need help assembling your DFS lineup, Childs has you covered with value plays and top-tier players to plug in.

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Matt De Lima breaks down the must-know news and notes for this week’s fantasy football matchups.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections: Once again, Childs has your fantasy insight for this week, this time with projections for every last yard, catch and score for the top players in this week’s games.

NFL Futures Bets: Not interested in immediate returns? Piacenti is looking ahead for the best values on futures bets for the end of the season standings and awards.

World Series

The Braves held off the Astros at home Saturday night to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with one more game to be played in Atlanta Sunday evening.

Houston will do its best to send the series back to Texas. Catch the game at 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX and check out SI Betting later today to find our analysts’ picks and props for the game.

Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports

That’s all for today. I’ll talk to you Tuesday.