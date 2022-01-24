Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Daily Cover: Nerdy as All Hell
Daily Cover: Nerdy as All Hell

AFC and NFC Championship Opening Odds: Chiefs and Rams Favored to Advance to Super Bowl LVI

Kansas City and Los Angeles open as early favorites to win the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The NFL Championship matchups are set after road underdogs absolutely crushed the divisional round. Three of the four road teams won and covered the spread. The Chiefs were the only favorite to protect their home field and cover and in the process, became the first team in NFL history to host four consecutive AFC Championship games.

The Bengals opened the weekend with an upset victory as 4-point underdogs against the AFC’s No. 1 seed Titans. Cincinnati, +175 on the moneyline, earned their first road playoff win in team history beating the Titans 19-16 on a 52-yard field goal by rookie Evan McPherson as time expired. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are headed to Kansas City, where they are 6.5 point underdogs, to play in their first AFC Championship game since 1988.

In the primetime game on Saturday night, San Francisco posted a come-from-behind 13-10 win over the NFC’s top-seed Green Bay and not only covered as 6-point underdogs but also cashed for bettors on the moneyline (+210). For their efforts, the 49ers earned a trip to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

The Packers, who closed as the biggest favorite of the weekend, joined the Titans in a disappointing trend for NFL top-seeds off the bye in the second round. Since 2003, No. 1 seeds in the divisional round have burned bettors posting a 13-24-1 ATS mark. Saturday also marked the first time since 2010 that both No. 1 seeds have been knocked out in the divisional round. On that weekend, the NFL postseason was turned upside down when the Mark Sanchez-led Jets (+9.5) beat the Patriots 28-21, while Green Bay (+1.5) eliminated Matt Ryan and the Falcons, 48-21.

The surprise upsets which commenced on Saturday continued into Sunday afternoon when Los Angeles held on to beat Tampa Bay after Matt Gay nailed a 30-yard walk-off field goal, 30-27. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 366 passing yards and two touchdowns. Los Angeles will now attempt to carry over that dominance into the third matchup with NFC West rival 49ers. San Francisco won both regular-season matchups and wreaked havoc for oddsmakers who listed them as 3.5-point underdogs twice.

For the NFC title game, the Rams have been installed as 3.5-point home favorites at SI Sportsbook. Los Angeles now has the opportunity to become the second consecutive NFL team to represent their conference in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. ATom Brady and Tampa Bay accomplished that feat last season and now with a victory, the Rams could potentially play Super Bowl LVI in the friendly confines of SoFi Stadium.

The final playoff team to punch their ticket to the Championship game was decided on Sunday night when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won in a wild 42-36 overtime bout against the Bills. Mahomes once again performed magic, driving the team to a game-tying field goal with only 13 seconds remaining and no timeouts. The Chiefs have won 11 of their last 12 games this season and seven consecutive home playoff games dating back to 2018.

Let’s take a look at all the opening odds and totals as well as the futures odds for Super Bowl LVI at SI Sportsbook!

travis kelce (2)

NFL Championship Sunday

No. 4 Cincinnati (12-7 SU, 12-7 ATS) at No. 2 Kansas City (14-5 SU, 10-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Cincinnati (+240) | Kansas City (-300)

Spread: CIN +6.5 (-110) | KC -6.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 53.5 (-110)

SI Recommends

Game Info: Jan. 30, 2022 3:30 pm ET | CBS

cooper kupp (1)

No. 6. San Francisco (12-7 SU, 11-8 ATS) at No. 4 LA Rams (14-5 SU, 10-9 ATS)

Moneyline: San Francisco: (+155) | Los Angeles (-188)

Spread: SF:+3.5 (-110) | LAR -3.5 (-110)

Total: – Over: 46.5 (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 30, 2022 6:30 pm ET | FOX

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for Super Bowl LVI.

SUPER BOWL LVI ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs +140

Los Angeles Rams +210

San Francisco 49ers +375

Cincinnati Bengals +750

YOU MAY LIKE

sean mcdermoot
NFL

Bills Facing Criticism for Not Using Squib Kick in OT Loss to Chiefs

Buffalo seemed primed for a spot in the AFC title game after taking a three-point lead with 13 seconds left, but a fatal error might have been their undoing.

Stefon Diggs with the Bills.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Stefon Diggs Tackles Fan Who Ran on Field vs. Chiefs

It was probably the wide receiver's best play of the game.

conf-semis-takeaways-3
NFL

NFL Playoffs Takeaways: That Was It. That Was the Best Game You’ll Ever See.

Plus, Matthew Stafford as he always was, the end for Brady? Legend of Deebo grows, an all-time special teams meltdown, Mike Vrabel can’t catch a break, and much more!

travis kelce (2)
NFL

Watch: Chiefs Advance on Walk-Off Touchdown by Travis Kelce

In a back-and-forth shootout, Kansas City came back from the brink to beat Buffalo in overtime on another heroic effort by Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
NFL

As It Happened: Chiefs End Instant Classic With Kelce's OT TD

Patrick Mahomes conducted a miraculous game-tying drive in regulation, then marched the Chiefs down the field in overtime for the walk-off touchdown.

Gabriel Davis catches a ball for the Bills against the Chiefs.
NFL

Davis Sets NFL Playoff Receiving Record in Loss to Chiefs

The wideout caught all of Josh Allen’s touchdown passes.

Jermaine-Burton-Georgia-Bulldogs
College Football

Georgia WR Jermaine Burton Transferring to Alabama

The Bulldogs’ receiver is on the move.

grayson allen
NBA

Bucks Issue Statement Supporting Grayson Allen Following Suspension

The guard was issued a one-game suspension following a flagrant foul on Chicago’s Alex Caruso on Friday.