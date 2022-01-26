Winners Club is back! Did I miss anything important? Considering I was gone for more than 13 seconds, I can only assume so.

The latest edition catches you up to speed on the electric NFL postseason, looks to the past and future in the fantasy football world and projects the NCAA Tournament field. Here we go.

NFL Playoffs

Super Bowl Futures Bets

Colin E. Braley/AP

Kansas City is the favorite to not only go to its third Super Bowl in a row but win its second in three years. Our writers discuss their futures bets ahead of championship weekend.

49ers vs. Rams Betting Insights: Data Skrive has the skinny on the third meeting this season between San Francisco and Los Angeles, including each team’s trends and stats, records against the spread and more.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds: How often do Chiefs’ games go over? And how do the Bengals fare on the road? Data Skrive provides all of the team info you need for the AFC title game.

NFC and AFC Championship Odds: Frankie Taddeo lists spreads for the conference championship games between the Bengals and Chiefs and 49ers and Rams, and tells the story of how each of the four remaining teams got to within one win of a Super Bowl appearance.

101 Fantasy Facts

Adrian Kraus/AP

Michael Fabiano recounts the 2021-2022 fantasy season—the longest season ever—by listing over 100 facts about the season from Ja’Marr Chase’s greatness to Rob Gronkowski’s place in history and more.

2022 First-Round Fantasy Picks: Shawn Childs takes a stab at projecting the first 12 picks of this summer’s upcoming fantasy drafts, beginning with a new 1.01 selection.

What Sean Payton’s Departure Means for Fantasy: Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara were dominant with the longtime Saints coach dialing up plays. With Payton’s sudden departure, New Orleans’ offense is sure to look different next season. Jen Piacenti breaks down the fantasy impact of the news.

Gabriel Davis Dynasty Stock: The Bills’ third-year receiver erupted for four touchdowns against the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, but Matt De Lima thinks Davis is a sell-high given his situation in Buffalo.

College Hoops

NCAA Men’s College Basketball Futures

Butch Dill/AP

There’s still good value in betting on top-ranked Auburn, winner of 16 games in a row, to cut down the nets this spring. Gonzaga is still the odds-on favorite and a few other schools are still edging out the Tigers for the best odds to win it all. Taddeo analyzes the contenders with March fast approaching.

Bracketology: Kevin Sweeney’s latest projection of the field of 68 is in. See who made the cut and who’s on the bubble.