Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Betting
Duke outlasts Texas Tech in Sweet Sixteen
Duke outlasts Texas Tech in Sweet Sixteen

Winners Club: Two No. 1 Seeds Fall, Sweet 16 Continues Tonight

Gonzaga and Arizona both lost Thursday in Sweet 16 action, while Duke advanced. Plus, a preview of Friday’s Sweet 16 games and a look ahead to the Elite Eight.

Thursday was not a good day to be a No. 1 seed.

Two of the three remaining top seeds—Gonzaga and Arizona—lost, and three underdogs won outright on the first night of the men's March Madness Sweet 16.

Duke kept on dancing, though, and Coach K’s dream sendoff scenario is well within reach as the Blue Devils stepped even closer to the Final Four in New Orleans with another win.

Action in the men’s bracket continues tonight, Saturday’s Elite Eight matchups are set and the women’s Sweet 16 gets underway this evening.

About Last Night

No. 1 Gonzaga came up short once again. This time, it was No. 4 Arkansas, a 9.5-point underdog, that sent the Bulldogs home in March. Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren fouled out and Drew Timme, who scored a game-high 25 points, couldn’t take on Arkansas all on his own. Jaylin Williams had a double-double and JD Notae led Eric Musselman’s squad with 21 points in the 74-68 victory over the overall No. 1 seed.

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.29.25 AM

In the other early time slot, No. 2 Villanova defeated No. 11 Michigan in a rematch of the 2018 championship game. The outcome was the same. The Wildcats gave Michigan big man Hunter Dickinson trouble all night and Collin Gillespie hit the biggest shot of the night with a little less than two minutes remaining to put Villanova ahead by nine. Villanova was a 5.5-point favorite and covered that spread with a 63-55 win.

No. 2 Duke played about as good as humanly possible down the stretch. The Blue Devils didn’t miss a shot for more than eight minutes with the game in balance and went on a late run to down No. 3 Texas TechDuke received 22 points from star Paolo Banchero and a few late buckets out of Jeremy Roach to score a 78-73 win over the Texas Tech, who was 1-point favorites.

AP22084145939281

No. 5 Houston made life tough for No. 1 ArizonaHouston hounded the Wildcats all night and held their high-powered offense to a poor shooting performance (18-54 overall, 7-22 from three). Arizona star Benedict Mathurin was limited to just 15 points on 4-14 shooting and Kevin Sampson’s team scored a 72-60 win as 1.5-point underdogs.

Sweet 16 Continues

There are four more games in the men’s bracket taking place tonight:

7:09 p.m. ET (CBS): No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue (-13) | Betting Preview

7:29 p.m. (TBS): No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas (-7.5) | Betting Preview

9:39 p.m. (CBS): No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA (-2.5) | Betting Preview

9:59 p.m. (TBS): No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami (-3) | Betting Preview

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

And in the women’s bracket, the Sweet 16 gets underway with two No. 1 seeds taking the court.

AP22077748966218

7 p.m. (ESPN): No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 1 South Carolina (-11)

7 p.m. (ESPN2): No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Texas (-5)

9:30 p.m. (ESPN): No. 4 Maryland vs. No. 1 Stanford (-6.5)

9:30 p.m. (ESPN2): No. 10 Creighton vs. No. 3 Iowa State (-5.5)

Elite Eight

The two Saturday games in the men's tournament are set and spreads are out for both matchups.

6:09 p.m. (TBS): No. 5 Houston (-1.5) vs. No. 2 Villanova

8:49 p.m. (TBS): No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 2 Duke (-4)

The winners of tonight’s games will play Sunday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Kansas (+375), the only No. 1 seed remaining, is tied with Houston for the best odds to win the national championship. Duke (+450) falls in line behind those two.

In Other News

Unvaccinated Athletes Can Now Play in NYC: Mayor Eric Adams announced athletes and performers no longer have to adhere to the vaccine mandate for private businesses. That means players for the Knicks, Nets, Mets and Yankees, most notably Kyrie Irving, can play home games. This dramatically affects Brooklyn’s chances in the upcoming playoffs.

Hill Trade is Part of NFL’s New Normal: The Dolphins sent five picks, including first- and second-round picks in this year’s draft, to acquire speedster Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs and promptly signed him to a lucrative extension. This aggressive approach to roster-building has become commonplace in the league and it’s more difficult to judge these moves as successes or failures in the moment. Here’s the fantasy impact of the big trade.

Suns Clinch No. 1 Seed, NBA’s Best Record: Chris Paul returned to the court for the first time in a month and Devin Booker scored 49 points Thursday night in Phoenix’s 60th win of the season. The Suns have now ensured home court advantage throughout the postseason.

2022 NFL Draft Receiver Rankings: Two Ohio State receivers are among the top pass catchers in this class and there’s a few SEC wideouts who are expected to be some of the first players drafted at their position, including Alabama’s Jameson Williams, who’s coming off a torn ACL.

That’s all for today. Thanks for reading, enjoy your weekend and I’ll be back in your inbox Monday morning to discuss the Final Four.

NCAA Men's Tournament
Fantasy/Betting
Duke Blue Devils
Duke Blue Devils
Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks
Houston Cougars
Houston Cougars
Villanova Wildcats
Villanova Wildcats
Michigan Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines

YOU MAY LIKE

Green_Cunningham
NBA

NBA Rookie Rankings: Redrafting the 2021 Lottery

Who would be the top picks if teams could have a do-over?

By Michael Shapiro
spencer dinwiddie
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie Has Been a Difference Maker in Dallas. Watch Out, West.

The rejuvenated point guard has given Luka Dončić and the Mavs a major boost—and a real shot at making noise in the playoffs.

By Chris Herring
Rueben Owens
Play
College Football

Manning at Texas, Conerly at USC, Overton at A&M Headline Top Recruits Hitting the Road

Top college football recruits from coast to coast are hitting the road over the weekend, with all eyes on Arch Manning at Texas

By John Garcia Jr.
Jorge Masvidal
MMA

Notebook: UFC's Brightest Stars Shine Negative Light on the Sport of MMA

UFC Fight Night and ONE Championship: X turn the page on a week in which Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor were arrested.

By Justin Barrasso
Arkansas players and coaches celebrate after beating Gonzaga
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | March Gets Madder as Two No. 1 Seeds Fall

The men’s tournament is wide open now.

By Dan Gartland
Nico Hülkenberg and Sebastian Vettel
Racing

Hülkenberg to Replace Vettel for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The four-time F1 world champ will miss his second consecutive race due to COVID-19.

By Madeline Coleman
Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) and forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0)
Play
College Basketball

Duke Won Its First West Coast NCAA Tournament Game Thursday Night

The Blue Devils lost their last five games in the Pacific time zone during the NCAA tournament.

By Madison Williams
March Madness logo.
Play
College Basketball

Here’s the Schedule for Friday’s Sweet 16 Games

The only No. 1 seed left in the tournament and the highest-seeded team remaining highlight the field in Friday’s action.

By Madison Williams