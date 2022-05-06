Skip to main content
Ben Simmons Will Reportedly Have Back Surgery, Miss 3-4 Months
Suns-Mavericks Game 3 NBA Playoffs Same-Game Parlay: Back Luka Dončić and Chris Paul

Here’s a three-leg, single-game parlay to bet for Friday’s Game 3 between the Suns and the Mavericks in Dallas. Expect the stars to deliver big games.

The Suns-Mavericks series hasn’t been particularly close through two games.

Luka Dončić has been sensational, but even that’s not enough against the juggernaut that is Phoenix. Led by Chris Paul and a now healthy Devin Booker, the Suns are rolling after their hiccup in the Pelicans series.

The Suns are 2-0 ATS in the series so far, but today’s betting picks don’t involve the spread or point total. Instead, I’m building a three-leg player prop parlay with the SI Sportsbook bet builder.

Regular-season record: 117-113-2
Play-in/playoffs record: 45-42

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives around Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.

No. 1 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 4 Dallas Mavericks (Phoenix leads series, 2-0)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Spread: Suns +1.5 (-118) | Mavericks -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline: Suns (-110) | Mavericks (-110)
Total: Under 219.5 (-110) | Over 219.5 (-110)

Leg 1: Luka Dončić Over 40 Points + Rebounds

Dončić is averaging 40 ppg un two games against one of the NBA’s top defenses,. He’s hoisting 26 shots (11 threes) on marvelous efficiency and getting to the line close to 10 times per game. Despite the Suns’ commitment to stopping Dončić, he’s torching them. His scoring alone gets us to the 40 combined threshold we’re looking to surpass. An additional rebound—he’s averaging 8.5 in the series and 9.8 in the playoffs—pushes this total over. There’s a good amount of leeway considering his usual 48.5 combined point and rebound average, and even if Dončić is “held” closer to 30 points, he’s a threat to grab double-digit rebounds and still hit the over.

Leg 2: Devin Booker Over 24.5 Points

Booker is returning to form. He was not himself in Game 6 of the first-round series against the Pelicans, his first game back from a three-game injury absence. He shot just 5-12 from the field and 1-6 from three. In the Mavericks series, Booker is averaging 26.5 ppg, his three-point shooting is above 40% and he’s playing more minutes than he did in Round 1. He’s gone over this figure in three of five games in the playoffs so far, and the Mavericks don’t seem to have an answer for him.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.

Leg 3: Chris Paul Over 17.5 Points

Aside from one poor showing, Paul has been phenomenal in these playoffs. He’s averaging 23.5 ppg on 61/45/100 splits in this series. That’s wildly efficient shooting on relatively low volume. In the closeout game against the Pelicans, Paul hit all 14 of his shots on his way to a game-high 33 points. He’s scored 18 or more points in six of eight games in the postseason so far, and Phoenix will need his contributions on offense as the series shifts to Dallas.

BET: Three leg, same-game parlay: +350

  • Luka Doncic Over 40 Points + Rebounds
  • Devin Booker Over 24.5 Points
  • Chris Paul Over 17.5 Points
Point God is Ultimate Closer

