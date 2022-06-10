Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Betting
Klay Thompson, Bill Belichick and the Los Angeles Angels on Today's SI Feed
Klay Thompson, Bill Belichick and the Los Angeles Angels on Today's SI Feed

2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Breakdown and Best Bets

Best bets and analysis for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. We the People is the favorite, while Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is yet again an underdog.

Belmont Stakes 154 features a talented field of eight entrants highlighted by Kentucky Derby moonshot 80-1 upset winner Rich Strike.

Despite the shocking victory, the late running colt is not among the top two betting choices on the morning line. Instead, the Eric Reed trainee lands as the early third-overall betting at 7-2 odds.

Oddsmakers have installed the lightly-raced We The People as the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The son of Constitution with Flavien Prat abroad will attempt to clear the field from the opening break and make the speedy colt the clear one to catch.

The question easily becomes: Will the filly Nest or the rapidly improving Creative Minister be sent early to challenge for the opening lead? Will aggressive jockey Irad Ortiz have Mo Donegal running mid-pack as opposed to his normal deep running closing style? If We The People is allowed to sit alone on the lead for the majority of the race, will any of these talented closers find any pace to close into?

Let’s dive in and take a deeper look at breaking down the last leg of the Triple Crown known as the "Test of the Champion."

Bet the Latest Odds and Lines at SI Sportsbook

2022 Belmont Stakes

Start Time: 6:44 p.m. ET
Racetrack: Belmont Park - Elmont, N.Y.
Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022
Purse: $1.5 million
Distance: 1 ½ mile, Dirt
Race: 11
Post Time: 6:44 p.m. EST / 3:44 PST
TV: NBC

PACE MAKES RACE: PREFERRED RUNNING STYLES

Screen Shot 2022-06-09 at 11.07.16 PM

HORSES OF NOTE: Listed by post number, name, and odds:

No. 6 Mo Donegal (5-2): This talented son of Uncle Mo was my top-rated horse heading into the Kentucky Derby, but the dreaded rail kept me from backing him. The Wood Memorial winner is the one to beat in the Belmont Stakes. He beat Preakness winner Early Voting in the Wood Memorial. Mo Donegal has been training really well in his morning workouts leading up to Belmont and there is a quiet buzz he could be sitting on a monster effort Saturday. The Belmont Stakes has historically not been a favorable race for deep closers, so my guess is one of the best jockeys in the world - Irad Ortiz Jr. - will have him more forwardly placed than in any of his previous races and closer to mid pack as opposed to closing from the clouds. Pick

No. 3 Nest (8-1): Trainer Todd Pletcher, who earned his first of three career Belmont Stakes wins in 2007 with the filly Rags to Riches, will be looking to repeat the feat with Nest. The talented gal heads into the Belmont Stakes off a runner-up finish in the Kentucky Oaks and is easily the best value play in the field at 8-1 odds. Her Equibase Speed Figures are competitive with this group of eight and this daughter of Curlin is a legitimate contender that could make the Belmont Stakes an all-Pletcher exacta. Nest joins Mo Donegal in giving Pletcher two of the top justifiable threats to hit the board Saturday. Bettors should not overlook the five-pound weight relief she gets on the entire field racing at just 121 pounds while the rest of the field will be saddled with a weight of 126. Contender

No. 1 We The People (2-1): According to my formula, the likely pacesetter of the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes is a vulnerable favorite. This son of Constitution was last seen winning the Peter Pan Stakes over this track May 14 in impressive wire-to-wire fashion, romping by double-digit lengths. As the lone front-running speed, Prat will send him hard from the rail and try to repeat his eye-popping performance in the Peter Pan Stakes. However, this inexperienced colt will be taking a step up in class and at short 2-1 odds he is a play against on top of any tickets. Vulnerable Favorite

Rich Strike, left, with jockey Sonny Leon aboard, wins the Kentucky Derby.

No. 5 Creative Minister (6-1): Ken McPeek’s entry could be the one staking We The People for the majority of the race and his forward position makes him a solid option to play in the underneath spots. The connections for this rapidly improving colt decided to pay $150,000 to earn his spot in the Preakness and he didn’t embarrass himself in any way with a third-place finish. Creative Minister’s win in an allowance-optional claiming race on the undercard on Derby Day earned him an eye-opening 108 Equibase Speed Figure. That number is the best among the entire field in the 154th running of this year’s Belmont Stakes. Sneaky

No. 8 Barber Road (10-1): Barber Road, who went off at 60-1 moonshot odds, impressively finished in sixth place in the Kentucky Derby and offers solid exotic value to hit the bottom rung of the tote board in the Belmont Stakes after three runner-up efforts as well as a third place finish (0-3-1) in five 2022 races. Bettors also find added value thanks to jockey Joel Rosario landing in the irons. Rosario has won the Belmont Stakes twice (Tonalist –2014; Sir Winston – 2019). Look for Barber Road to potentially spice up trifecta and/or superfecta tickets at double-digit odds. Exotic Player

No. 4 Rich Strike (7-2): Jockey Sonny Leon has never rode at Belmont Park and that could be a big issue on a track that is rarely kind to inexperienced riders at this distance. Rich Strike enters the Belmont Stakes in career-best form but the value has simply vanished on the talented colt in this spot at short 7-2 odds. Trying To Beat

Belmont Stakes 154 Formula Rankings

  • No. 6 Mo Donegal
  • No. 3 Nest
  • No. 1 We The People
  • No. 5 Creative Minister
  • No. 8 Barber Road
  • No. 4 Rich Strike
  • No. 2 Skippylongstocking
  • No. 7 Golden Glider
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

TOP TIER

No. 6 Mo Donegal
No. 3 Nest
No. 1 We The People

EXOTIC SLOT POTENTIAL

No. 5 Creative Minister
No. 8 Barber Road
No. 4 Rich Strike

BY THE NUMBERS : EQUIBASE TOP SPEED FIGURES

Figures Courtesy of Equibase

Figures Courtesy of Equibase

Belmont Stakes 154 Betting Breakdown

This race will boil down to whether any of the deep closers can run down the pacesetter No. 1 We The People? My formula has him struggling to repeat his performance in the Peter Pan Stakes at this distance against these foes. I also have to fade Kentucky Derby winner No. 4 Rich Strike at these extremely short odds after not having him at 80-1 odds. The value on Rich Strike is now non-existent.

My tickets will involve using No. 6 Mo Donegal (5/2) on top of No. 3 Nest (8/1), No. 1 We The People, as well as No. 5 Creative Minister and No. 8 Barber Road. My formula is also very high on the filly Nest at this distance and I believe Pletcher could very well fill out the exacta with both of his entrants Saturday.

TOP Exacta BOX: 6-3-1-5-8

COST: $1 wager: $20

TOP Exacta Part-Wheel: 6 /1,3,5,8

COST: $1 wager: $4

TOP Trifecta Part-Wheel: 6 with 1,3,5 with 1,3,5,8

COST: $1 wager: $9

SPREAD Trifecta Part-Wheel: 6 with 1,3,5,8 with 1,3,4,5,8

COST: $1 wager: $16

Trifecta UPSET Part-Wheel: 3,5 /1,3,4,5,6,8 / 1,3,4,5,6,8

COST: $50-cent wager: $16

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and Horse Racing:
Belmont Betting Profiles
Belmont Opening Odds
American League Awards Odds
National League Awards Odds
Fantasy/Betting Impact: Angels Fire Joe Maddon
NBA Finals Betting Preview
NBA Finals MVP Betting Primer
NBA Finals Best Bets
Avalanche Favored to Win Stanley Cup
Bold NFL Betting Predictions
2022 Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers
Herbie Reed’s Journey

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Davante Adams during his introductory press conference with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

The Fantasy Case Against Davante Adams

Fewer targets and fewer receptions limits the newly-arrived Raiders receiver.

By Michael Fabiano
Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with his father Chris Hutchinson and mother Melissa Hutchinson
Extra Mustard

Hutchinson Reveals He’s Still Living With His Parents

The Michigan graduate did not reveal why he still lives at home, but it’s likely because he wants to save up his money for something like buying his own house.

By Madison Williams
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks off the field during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

The Big Difference Between the Deshaun Watson and Robert Kraft Cases

The MMQB welcomes Jenny back to the show! A discussion of her latest investigative piece covering Watson's problematic behavior during massage therapy sessions.

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
AP22159587699283
Play
Betting

Belmont Stakes Begins Saturday Evening in New York

Plus, NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Lightning take 3-2 lead in NHL ECF and news from around the NFL.

By Kyle Wood
New York Giants Kenny Golladay
Play
Fantasy

Kenny Golladay 2022 Fantasy Projections: Could Be a Value Play

Golladay’s stock has fallen the last two years, but he still has big-play potential and scoring ability.

By Shawn Childs
Saquon Barkley with with the Giants.
Play
Fantasy

Saquon Barkley 2022 Fantasy Projections: Ready for a Rebound

If he can stay healthy, 1,500 scrimmage yards is attainable for Barkley.

By Shawn Childs
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
NFL

Report: Raiders Extend Hunter Renfrow With Two-Year Deal

The 26-year-old caught 103 receptions last year, which is the second most by a receiver in franchise history.

By Madison Williams
Gegard Mousasi (blue gloves) celebrates his victory over Vitor Belfort during UFC 204 at Manchester Arena.
Play
MMA

Notebook: Gegard Discusses Possibility of a Bout vs. Adesanya

The middleweight champ is steamrolling through Bellator and had time to chat before headlining Bellator 282 on June 24.

By Justin Barrasso