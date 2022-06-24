After a successful Fight Night in Austin, Texas, last weekend, UFC returns to its home at the Apex Center in Las Vegas for Saturday’s Fight Night. The main event features two lightweight contenders battling in an attempt to crack the stacked top 10.

Eleventh-ranked 155-pounder Arman Tsarukyan (-275) is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook as he tanks on 12th–ranked contender Mateusz Gamrot (+225).

Our bettors provided their best bets for the card.

Bet on UFC Fight Night at SI Sportsbook

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

Date and Time: Saturday, Jun 25, 2022 | 10 p.m. ET

Location: UFC Apex | Las Vegas, Nev.

Prelims 7 p.m. ET

Vanessa Demopoulos (+188) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (-225)

Brian Kelleher (+145) vs. Mario Bautista (-175)

JP Buys (-118) vs. Cody Durden (+100)

Raulian Piava (+125) vs. Sergey Morozov (-150)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+175) vs. TJ Brown (-213)

Carlos Ulberg (+100) vs. Tafon vs. Nchukwi (-118)

Main Card 10pm

Chris Curtis (-133) vs. Rodolfo Viera (+110)

Nate Maness (+650) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (-1000)

Thiago Moises (-250) vs. Christos Giagos (+205)

Josh Parisian (+100) vs. Alan Badout (-118)

Neil Magny (+310) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (-400)

Arman Tsarukyan (-275) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+225)

SI.com’s Robin Lundberg

On paper, Arman Tsarukyan facing Mateusz Gamrot is a matchup of two rising UFC stars. But whomever you pick as the winner, you should consider looking at this one going the distance. Both participants have a grappling prowess which could lead to a longer fight. I’ll narrowly take Tsarukyan by decision due to strength and strikes.



BET: Tsarukyan via DEC (+160)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto

In the main event, I have Arman Tsarukyan getting the decision. This fight may play out similarly to Usman-Covington in that both men are so good on the ground that they avoid each-others strengths and the fight ends up turning into a kickboxing match. Both fighters have good striking for MMA, but I think Tsaryukan has the slight edge on the feet and on the ground and he will dictate where the fight ends up.



BET: Tsarukyan via DEC (+160)



SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

I am looking at a prop in the featured bout on the main card where veteran Neil Magny (+310) is the heavy underdog against Shavkat Rakhmonov (-400). While I do think the line on this fight is a tad high based solely on Magny’s Octagon experience, the potential for rising star Rakhmonov to make quick work of Magny is definitely a possibility. The Uzbekistani has not had any of his three UFC fights make it past the halfway mark of the second round with two submissions and a KO. SI Sportsbook is offering plus-money (+120) on this bout going under 1.5 rounds and I really like that price. BET: Magny vs. Rakhmonov Under 1.5 rounds (+120)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and MMA:

• Avalanche-Lightning Game 5 Betting Preview

• MLB Bets: Friday, June 24

• Warriors Open as 2023 Title Favorites

• Betting/Fantasy Baseball Notebook

• Betting/Fantasy Impact: Gronk Retires

• Gronk: Best TE Fantasy Season Ever

• Wimbledon Betting Preview

• 2023 NBA Draft Betting Preview

• USFL Playoffs Betting Preview

• Cannonier ‘Coming to Throw Some Heat’