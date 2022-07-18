Skip to main content
Betting
Baltimore Orioles Select Jackson Holliday With No.1 Overall Pick in MLB Draft
MLB Draft Produces Another Surprise for Bettors

Jackson Holliday continues trend of upset picks among No. 1 overall selections.

Surprises tend to happen on draft day, just not usually with the first overall pick. That was the case Monday night at the MLB draft, as most observers were shocked to hear Jackson Holliday’s name called as the Orioles’ first overall selection.

The high school shortstop entered with +600 odds to be selected first by the Orioles. His odds then dropped to +500 about an hour before Baltimore was officially on the clock. The heavy favorite to go first overall was second baseman Temarr Johnson, who’s odds shifted from +600 to -350. Johnson was followed by Brooks Lee, who went from -400 to +250 odds.

Former MLB leftfielder Matt Holliday taught his son well. Jackson Holliday was the star of the Stillwater High School baseball team in Oklahoma. Last season, he tallied 89 hits, 79 RBIs and 17 home runs with a .685 batting average. He was the second overall prospect on MLB.com’s draft rankings.

The Orioles, who finished 52-110 a year ago, have found success in the first half of this season with a record of 46-46. This unexpected success has made Orioles bettors happy, as they currently have the best record against the spread (61-31) in the majors.

The Holliday surprise continues a trend in pro sports drafts this year when it comes to the first overall pick.

In the NBA draft, Jabari Smith was the heavy favorite at -500 odds the day before the Magic selected Paolo Banchero (+250).

Two days prior to the NHL draft, Shane Wright was the favorite with -265 odds to be selected first. The Canadiens then drafted left wing Juraj Slafkovsky.

The majority of experts had Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 1 favorite for months leading up to the NFL draft. However, Travon Walker was instead the one who got his name called by Jacksonville.

The Holliday selection is just another reminder that you really don’t know who a team is taking until you hear the name called.

