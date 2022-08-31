Fabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Running BacksFabiano's Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Betting BreakdownAaron Donald and Myles Garrett are tied for the best odds at SI Sportsbook for Defensive Player of the Year.Author:Frankie TaddeoPublish date:Aug 31, 2022In this story:New York GiantsDallas CowboysPhiladelphia EaglesWashington CommandersNew York JetsBuffalo BillsMiami DolphinsNew England PatriotsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsDetroit LionsChicago BearsPittsburgh Steelers