Cooper Kupp and Jonathan Taylor are tied at SI Sportsbook for the best odds to win NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

When reviewing the potential winning options to win the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year award, I’m pretty narrow-minded in my choices.

For a player to win, he has to lead his position in multiple categories or help an unexpected team to a playoff season with exceptional success.

Here are the latest odds at SI Sportsbook and my top choices.

Cooper Kupp (WR, LAR) +800

Jonathan Taylor (RB, IND) +800

Deebo Samuel (WR, SF) +100)

Derrick Henry (RB, TEN) +1000

Davante Adams (WR, LV) +1400

Justin Jefferson (WR, MIN) +1400

Christian McCaffrey (RB, CAR) +1800

Josh Allen (QB, BUF) +1800

Nick Chubb (RB, CLE) +1800

Patrick Mahomes (QB, KC) +1800

Justin Herbert (QB, LAC) +2000

Kyler Murray (QB, ARZ) +2200

Lamar Jackson (QB, BAL) +2200

Aaron Rodgers (QB, GB) +2500

Joe Burrow (QB, CIN) +2500

Travis Kelce (TE, KC) +2800

Dak Prescott (QB, DAL) +3000

Tom Brady (QB, TB) +3000

Trey Lance (QB, SF) +3000

Jalen Hurts (QB, PHI) +3300

Ja’Marr Chase (WR, CIN) +3300

Matthew Stafford (QB, LAR) +3300

Russell Wilson (QB, DEN) +3300

Aaron Jones (RB, GB) +4000

CeeDee Lamb (WR, DAL) +4000

Derek Carr (QB, LV) +4000

Stefon Diggs (WR, BUF) +4000

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (+800)

This draft season, there is only one back that has youth on his side who is still on a vertical climb. Jonathan Taylor is a powerful, high-volume runner with the skill set to dominate on all three downs. The Colts will use a second back, but there is no stopping this runaway freight train once the winning plays and weeks come in. He has an excellent chance of leading the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns.

As expected, Taylor is the favorite to win the award with Cooper Kupp.

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (+1800)

If the Bills don't make it to the Super Bowl, it will be a disappointing end to the year for Josh Allen. Buffalo is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win the Super Bowl, and Allen must carry the team on his back.

His ability to make plays in the run game, paired with improving value in the passing game, gives him a high floor and elite ceiling at his position.

I expect an excellent year, thanks to an exciting pair of lead wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (+2000)

There should be an offensive show in many division matchups in the AFC West. Patrick Mahomes continues to get plenty of respect in fantasy drafts, but his arsenal at wide receiver could disappoint. Justin Herbert has the best combination of receiving talent at running back and wide receiver in their division, and he has just as high of a ceiling as Mahomes.

Russell Wilson and Derek Carr will have something to say about winning the AFC West. Herbert will throw the ball early and often, and the Chargers’ defense should do enough to close out more wins. For Herbert to win this award, he must win the division title plus rank at the top of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.

Aaron Doster/AP

QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (+2500)

After Week 1 of the regular season, the outlook of Joe Burrow and his receiving corps will be much higher. He has two of the best wideouts in the league with an improved offensive line. If Burrow gets a couple more ticks on the clock to throw the ball, he will destroy defenses with the deep passing game.

Ja’Marr Chase is a complete monster, just waiting to be respected as the league’s top wideout. Tee Higgins would be a clear-cut WR1 but draws WR2 coverage in this offense. There is an excellent chance Burrow will lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. His chance of taking home the award would be significantly helped if his success turned into a division title and a deep postseason run.

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (+33300)

Chase outperformed most experts' expectations in his rookie season by delivering the fifth-ranked wide receiver season (81/1,455/13). I see a further progression, leading to him being my top-ranked wideout in 2022.

Chase is a generational talent in the realm of Jerry Rice with a Hall of Fame pedigree. He brings more explosiveness than both Kupp and Justin Jefferson, and I expect him to get more targets over the short areas of the field to help add consistency to his week-to-week production.

The Bengals’ star is my top choice to lead the NFL in receiving yards and touchdowns. If he pushes for 2,000 receiving yards, he has to be a top consideration in the offensive player of the year award.

OTHER OPTIONS: WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (+800); WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (+1400); WR Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (+4000)

BET: Ja’Marr Chase (+3300)

