2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Betting Breakdown
One of the most difficult NFL futures markets to predict is the Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) winner.
Simply backing players from one position has not led to financial success as the recipients over the last 20 years have been spread out among nine quarterbacks (45%), seven running backs (35%) and four wide receivers (20%).
More recently, only three quarterbacks have won the award since 2013.
NFL Awards Betting: Coach | Comeback Player | Defensive Rookie
Steelers rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett has been installed as the 2022 favorite to take home the honor at +700 odds at SI Sportsbook.
Here are the SI Sportsbook odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Kenny Pickett (QB, PIT) +700
Breece Hall (RB, NYJ) +800
Treylon Burks (WR, TEN) +900
Chris Olave (WR, NO) +1000
Garrett Wilson (WR, NYJ) +1000
George Pickens (WR, PIT) +1000
Kenneth Walker III (RB, SEA) +1000
Skyy Moore (WR. KC) +1000
Drake London (WR, ATL) +1200
Christian Watson (WR, GB) +1400
Dameon Pierce (RB, HOU) +1400
James Cook (RB, BUF) +1400
Romeo Doubs (WR, GB) +1400
Jalen Tolbert (WR, DAL) +1800
Jahan Dotson (WR, WSH) +1800
Desmond Ridder (QB, ATL) +2000
Jameson Williams (WR, DET)) +2000
Malik Willis (QB, TEN) +2800
David Bell (WR, CLE) +3000
Isiah Pacheco (RB, KC) +3000
Alec Pierce (WR, IND) +4000
Kyren Williams(RB, LAR) +4000
Rachaad White (RB, TB) +4000
Tyler Allgeier (RB, ATL) +4000
Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase set the rookie record for receiving yards (1,455) en route to winning OROY last season. This season, Drake London, the first receiver selected in April’s draft by the Falcons, is just inside the top ten with +1200 odds.
Oddsmakers have installed Tennessee's Treylon Burks with the third-lowest odds of +900. Investing in a wideout hasn’t been a wise investment over the past two decades, as prior to Chase only three receivers (Odell Beckham, 2014; Percy Harvin, 2009 and Anquan Boldin, 2003) took home OROY hardware since 2000.
The running back position has dominated this market over the last nine seasons, winning the award four times. This year, Breece Hall of the Jets is listed as the third betting choice with +800 odds. With Michael Carter possibly splitting reps with Hall in New York’s backfield, better value can be found down the board on Houston's Damien Pierce (+1400), as well as Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco (+3000).
Unlike both Hall and Pacheco, Pierce has the best path to the biggest workload and his assigned moon shot odds are simply too lucrative to pass up.
RB Props: Rushing Yds | Rushing TD | Taylor | CMC | Ekeler | Harris
QB Props: Passing Yards | Passing TD | Brady | Herbert | Allen
WR Props: Receiving Yards | Receiving TD | Kupp | Jefferson
Justin Herbert (2020), Kyler Murray (2019), Dak Prescott (2016), Robert Griffin III, (2012), Cam Newton (2011), Sam Bradford (2010), Matt Ryan (2008), Vince Young (2006) and Ben Roethlisberger (2004) are the only quarterbacks over the last 21 seasons to earn this prestigious accolade.
After Pickett, bettors need to look outside the top 15 betting choices to find the next option at quarterback to discover Atlanta’s Desmond Ritter at +2000 odds or the Titans’ Malik Willis at the bottom of the board at +2800 odds.
Due to likelihood that they both will be holding the clipboard in their rookie seasons, bettors should make both players a hard fade.
Two players that also offer solid value in the OROY market are Saints wideout Chris Olave (+1000) and Steelers receiver George Pickens (+1000).
Olave, a former Ohio State standout, could become a major weapon for Jameis Winston in the Saints’ downfield passing attack. Meanwhile, Pickens is poised for a significant amount of targets after apparently earning the starting job opposite Diontae Johnson in Pittsburgh’s two-receiver sets.
BET: Dameon Pierce (+1400)
Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.
Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter
Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook
More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:
• Nets’ Title Odds Improve as KD Stays
• U.S. Open Women’s Single Odds
• U.S. Open Men’s Single Odds
• Bengals Over/Under
• WNBA Semifinals Bets
• SI Fantasy Draft Kit
• 10-Team PPR Mock Draft
• MMQB: Why Jimmy G is Staying