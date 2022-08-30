Kenny Pickett is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, ahead of Breece Hall.

One of the most difficult NFL futures markets to predict is the Offensive Rookie of the Year (OROY) winner.

Simply backing players from one position has not led to financial success as the recipients over the last 20 years have been spread out among nine quarterbacks (45%), seven running backs (35%) and four wide receivers (20%).

More recently, only three quarterbacks have won the award since 2013.

Steelers rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett has been installed as the 2022 favorite to take home the honor at +700 odds at SI Sportsbook.

Here are the SI Sportsbook odds for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Kenny Pickett (QB, PIT) +700

Breece Hall (RB, NYJ) +800

Treylon Burks (WR, TEN) +900

Chris Olave (WR, NO) +1000

Garrett Wilson (WR, NYJ) +1000

George Pickens (WR, PIT) +1000

Kenneth Walker III (RB, SEA) +1000

Skyy Moore (WR. KC) +1000

Drake London (WR, ATL) +1200

Christian Watson (WR, GB) +1400

Dameon Pierce (RB, HOU) +1400

James Cook (RB, BUF) +1400

Romeo Doubs (WR, GB) +1400

Jalen Tolbert (WR, DAL) +1800

Jahan Dotson (WR, WSH) +1800

Desmond Ridder (QB, ATL) +2000

Jameson Williams (WR, DET)) +2000

Malik Willis (QB, TEN) +2800

David Bell (WR, CLE) +3000

Isiah Pacheco (RB, KC) +3000

Alec Pierce (WR, IND) +4000

Kyren Williams(RB, LAR) +4000

Rachaad White (RB, TB) +4000

Tyler Allgeier (RB, ATL) +4000

Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase set the rookie record for receiving yards (1,455) en route to winning OROY last season. This season, Drake London, the first receiver selected in April’s draft by the Falcons, is just inside the top ten with +1200 odds.

Oddsmakers have installed Tennessee's Treylon Burks with the third-lowest odds of +900. Investing in a wideout hasn’t been a wise investment over the past two decades, as prior to Chase only three receivers (Odell Beckham, 2014; Percy Harvin, 2009 and Anquan Boldin, 2003) took home OROY hardware since 2000.

The running back position has dominated this market over the last nine seasons, winning the award four times. This year, Breece Hall of the Jets is listed as the third betting choice with +800 odds. With Michael Carter possibly splitting reps with Hall in New York’s backfield, better value can be found down the board on Houston's Damien Pierce (+1400), as well as Kansas City’s Isiah Pacheco (+3000).

Unlike both Hall and Pacheco, Pierce has the best path to the biggest workload and his assigned moon shot odds are simply too lucrative to pass up.

Justin Herbert (2020), Kyler Murray (2019), Dak Prescott (2016), Robert Griffin III, (2012), Cam Newton (2011), Sam Bradford (2010), Matt Ryan (2008), Vince Young (2006) and Ben Roethlisberger (2004) are the only quarterbacks over the last 21 seasons to earn this prestigious accolade.

After Pickett, bettors need to look outside the top 15 betting choices to find the next option at quarterback to discover Atlanta’s Desmond Ritter at +2000 odds or the Titans’ Malik Willis at the bottom of the board at +2800 odds.

Due to likelihood that they both will be holding the clipboard in their rookie seasons, bettors should make both players a hard fade.

Two players that also offer solid value in the OROY market are Saints wideout Chris Olave (+1000) and Steelers receiver George Pickens (+1000).

Olave, a former Ohio State standout, could become a major weapon for Jameis Winston in the Saints’ downfield passing attack. Meanwhile, Pickens is poised for a significant amount of targets after apparently earning the starting job opposite Diontae Johnson in Pittsburgh’s two-receiver sets.

BET: Dameon Pierce (+1400)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

