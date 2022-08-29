Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the SI Sportsbook favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, ahead of Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

It’s time to place your bets for the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Here are the current odds at SI Sportsbook.

Aidan Hutchinson +500

Kayvon Thibodeaux +550

Travon Walker +600

Ahmad Gardner +900

Devin Lloyd +900

Jermaine Johnson +900

Kyle Hamilton +900

Derek Stingley Jr. +1000

Nakobe Dean +1300

Jordan Davis +1400

George Karlaftis +1600

Kaiir Elam +1600

Trent McDuffie +1600

Andrew Booth Jr +1800

Devonte Wyatt +2200

Daxton Hill +2800

Drake Jackson +2800

Roger McCreary +4000

Sam Williams +4000

Arnold Ebiketie +4000

Paul Sancya/AP

The Defensive Rookie of the Year award has gone to a player selected in the first round of the draft 18 times in the last 20 years.

The first five picks in this year’s draft were all defensive players, with a total of 16 defenders being selected in the first round. The top eight options on this list were all picked in that first round of the 2022 draft.

This battle is setting up to be a fun one.

NFL Awards Betting: Coach of the Year | Comeback Player of the Year

The reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year is Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (12th), the 2020 award went to Commanders defensive end Chase Young and the honors went to 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in 2019.

Aidan Hutchinson is the current favorite SI Sportsbook with +500 odds. The Michigan linebacker set a single-season record for his alma mater with 14 sacks in his senior year, and if you’ve been watching HBO’s Hard Knocks you know he’s already impressing in Detroit - or at least that’s the way they are showing it.

Next up is Kayvon Thibodeaux with +550 odds. The No. 5 pick impressed early in Giants camp, but he suffered a sprained MCL in the second preseason game versus the Bengals. Though the injury is less serious than originally thought, he is likely to miss at least Week 1 against the Titans, which is not ideal.

Travon Walker, the first overall pick for the Jaguars, has +600 odds, and Kyle Hamilton, drafted 14th by the Ravens, has +900 odds.

Walker has played all three preseason games for the Jaguars and he’s looked sharp, improving in each contest.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton is a safety but history is working against him as a safety has not won the award since 1990. The award favors those with big sack ability and usually goes to a defensive end or linebacker, so history says this isn’t the best bet at +900.

Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner has 9-1 odds and has been been living up to the hype so far, looking strong in preseason in both zone and press coverage.

Finally, Derek Stingley Jr. has also impressed early for the Texans. His press coverage skills have looked good in his preseason action, but the Texans have been careful with him as he has an injury history. A cornerback has only taken home the award twice in the last 20 years, so +1000 odds may still not be enough value.

With such a strong defensive rookie draft class, it’s hard not to see this award going to a first-round pick. I’ll lean toward the guy that was the No. 1 pick and has the chance to rack up a lot of sacks—especially since he isn’t the favorite.

I like the value for defensive end Travon Walker.

BET: Travon Walker +600

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Nets’ Title Odds Improve as KD Stays

• U.S. Open Women’s Single Odds

• U.S. Open Men’s Single Odds

• Bengals Over/Under

• Davante Adams Player Props

• WNBA Semifinals Bets

• SI Fantasy Draft Kit

• 10-Team PPR Mock Draft

• 2023 QB Carousel