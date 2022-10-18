Skip to main content
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers Suffer Disappointing Losses in Week 6
Buccaneers-Panthers Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Buccaneers are heavy road favorites against the Panthers in Week 7.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Carolina Panthers
If you backed Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 6 as nine-point road favorites in your survivor pool, you are likely looking for other ways to invest in the NFL. Tampa Bay suffered a stunning defeat in its 20-18 loss to the Steelers.

Tampa Bay will now aim to rebound and try to earn its third road win of the season against arguably the worst team in the NFL. After losing 24-10 to the Rams, the Panthers have lost 12 of their last 13 games dating back to last season. 

Brady is a perfect 4-0 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) against Carolina during his time with the Buccaneers.

Buccaneers vs. Panthers Odds

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (-500) | Carolina (+375)
Spread: TB -10.5 (-110) | CAR +10.5 (-110)
Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Buccaneers Straight-Up Record: 3-3
Buccaneers Against The Spread Record: 2-4

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 1-5
Panthers Against The Spread Record: 1-5

Odds and Betting Insights

Brady and the Bucs will try to ‘right the ship’ after losing three of their last four games. The Buccaneers, who are 5-2 ATS over their last seven road games, face a Panthers squad that has been a great fade at the betting window this season. The Panthers could find it hard to keep this game within the number after losing three consecutive games by double digits.

This matchup is one of the toughest on the board as Tampa Bay is 0-4 ATS over its last 4 games, while the Panthers have won just once over their last 13 games. In addition to not finding wins in the standings, Carolina has posted a dismal 3-17 ATS (15%) mark at the betting window over its last 20-regular season games.

