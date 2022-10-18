Texans-Raiders Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

Two teams coming off a bye will meet in Week 7 when the Texans head to Las Vegas to square off with the Raiders.



Surprisingly, Las Vegas has not found much success at Allegiant Stadium posting an 8-11 record through the first 19 games. The expectations for Derek Carr and the Raiders were high heading into the season, but thus far Las Vegas has been one of the biggest disappointments winning only one of their first five games.



Houston, who is just 1-5-1 SU over their last six games dating back to last season, have rewarded bettors with a solid 4-2-1 ATS mark over that span.



In this matchup, fantasy managers and player proposition bettors find two running backs who have been a bright spot this season. Josh Jacobs (490) and Dameon Pierce (412) both rank among the top eight in rushing yards.

Texans vs. Raiders Odds

Moneyline: Houston (+250) | Las Vegas (-300)

Records: HOU (1-3-1 SU; 3-1-1 ATS) | LVR (1-4 SU; 2-3 ATS)

Spread: HOU +7 (-110) | LVR -7 (-110)

Total: 45.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS



Bet on Texans-Raiders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Josh McDaniels first season in Las Vegas is not off the start many in Las Vegas were anticipating. McDaniels, who is 12-21 .364 through 33 games as an NFL head coach, has become a difficult head coach for bettors to back.



Derek Carr, who ranks 17th in passing yards (1,279), has yet to find his stride this season despite being reunited with his college teammate Davante Adams. In Week 7, the veteran quarterback finds a favorable matchup against a Texans defense that is allowing the second-most yards per game (414.2) this season.



Houston, which is 4-1-1 ATS over their last six road games, have rewarded bettors away from NRG Stadium despite lacking a consistent offense. The Texans rank 26th in scoring this season averaging just 17.2 points per game. Davis Mills, who has failed to top 246 yards passing through the first five games, will need to play his best game of the year in order for Houston to stay within the number.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 7 Perfect 10 Matchups

• NBA Championship Odds

• Phillies-Padres NLCS Odds

• NHL Championship Odds

• Week 7 Waiver Wire

• NFL Power Rankings

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.