Week 7 Waiver Wire

Texans-Raiders Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Texans have lost seven of their last 10 road games and face the home favorite Raiders.

In this story:

Las Vegas Raiders
Houston Texans

Two teams coming off a bye will meet in Week 7 when the Texans head to Las Vegas to square off with the Raiders.

Surprisingly, Las Vegas has not found much success at Allegiant Stadium posting an 8-11 record through the first 19 games. The expectations for Derek Carr and the Raiders were high heading into the season, but thus far Las Vegas has been one of the biggest disappointments winning only one of their first five games.

Houston, who is just 1-5-1 SU over their last six games dating back to last season, have rewarded bettors with a solid 4-2-1 ATS mark over that span.

In this matchup, fantasy managers and player proposition bettors find two running backs who have been a bright spot this season. Josh Jacobs (490) and Dameon Pierce (412) both rank among the top eight in rushing yards.

Texans vs. Raiders Odds

Moneyline: Houston (+250) | Las Vegas (-300)
Records: HOU (1-3-1 SU; 3-1-1 ATS) | LVR (1-4 SU; 2-3 ATS)
Spread: HOU +7 (-110) | LVR -7 (-110)
Total: 45.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)
Game Info: Oct. 23, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Bet on Texans-Raiders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Josh McDaniels first season in Las Vegas is not off the start many in Las Vegas were anticipating. McDaniels, who is 12-21 .364 through 33 games as an NFL head coach, has become a difficult head coach for bettors to back.

Derek Carr, who ranks 17th in passing yards (1,279), has yet to find his stride this season despite being reunited with his college teammate Davante Adams. In Week 7, the veteran quarterback finds a favorable matchup against a Texans defense that is allowing the second-most yards per game (414.2) this season.

Houston, which is 4-1-1 ATS over their last six road games, have rewarded bettors away from NRG Stadium despite lacking a consistent offense. The Texans rank 26th in scoring this season averaging just 17.2 points per game. Davis Mills, who has failed to top 246 yards passing through the first five games, will need to play his best game of the year in order for Houston to stay within the number.

Enter SI Sportsbook’s Free Perfect 10 Contest for a Shot at $10,000!

