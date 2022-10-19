Bets, odds and lines for the second night of the NBA season, featuring a Mavericks-Suns playoff rematch and Zion Williamson’s return.

After a long summer without basketball, the Celtics and Warriors both began the season with reminders to the league why they won their respective conferences last season and why they’re the favorites to do so again.

An opening night doubleheader is a treat because with just two games on television, you know you’re not missing anything. The second night of the season is a different story: 22 teams take the court with plenty of enticing matchups..

Fans get their first looks at Zion Williamson, Jamal Murray and Ben Simmons in quite some time after they all missed all of last season; Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Rudy Gobert and Dejounte Murray make their debuts with new teams; and highly drafted rookies like Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith, Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey get their first regular-season action in the association.

Below is a betting breakdown for the top three matchups of the night, along with odds for the rest of the games.

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Pelicans +3.5 (-110) | Nets -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pelicans (+130) | Nets (-154)

Total: 230.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Hope springs eternal in Brooklyn with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons set to take the court together for the first time. The memory of a first-round sweep is still fresh and expectations are mildly tempered—the Nets are tied for the third-best title odds after flaming out last year as pre-season favorites. Across the court, Williamson makes his much-anticipated return to a Pelicans team that made the playoffs without him after acquiring C.J. McCollum.

Brooklyn (32-48-2 against the spread) was one of the worst teams to bet on last season, while New Orleans was profitable (41-40-1). This point total—the highest of the night—is a bit rich for my liking.

BETS: Pelicans +3.5 (-110); Under 230.5 (-110)

New York Knicks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Knicks +4.5 (-110) | Grizzlies -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Knicks (+155) | Grizzlies (-188)

Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

The Grizzlies stewed over their second-round loss to the Warriors all summer long. Now, the Knicks face a mad Memphis team that is beginning its quest to prove its 56-win campaign was no one-off. It would help to have Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) to deal with Julius Randle, but the Grizzlies have no issue playing physical defense inside or on the perimeter against New York’s marquee offseason addition in Brunson. Defense is the hallmark of a Tom Thibodeau-coached team and Ja Morant can blow by, through or above whatever opponents throw at him.

Memphis swept New York last season, finished with a league-best 52-29-1 mark ATS and validated its 82-game success in the playoffs. The Knicks missed the play-in tournament entirely a year after it ended its postseason drought and finished 39-43 ATS. The Grizzlies can trade buckets with the best of them, but New York won’t be racing up and down the court and this game will stay under.

BETS: Grizzlies -4.5 (-110); Under 225.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-110) | Suns -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavericks (+155) | Suns (-188)

Total: 216.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Luka Doncic had as many points as the Suns at halftime the last time these teams met. That was Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals, an embarrassing way for the defending conference champs to bow out. Phoenix didn’t exactly have a stabilizing offseason, what with the Deandre Ayton contract situation, the process of the sale of the franchise and now Jae Crowder’s trade request. The Mavericks lost their second-best player in Brunson in free agency and added Christian Wood. Dallas made it to the conference finals last season on the back of Doncic and its defense—that’s the plan once again.

The Suns have surprisingly won their last nine games against the Mavericks dating back to 2019. Both teams finished the 2021-22 season with ATS records north of .500, though Dallas was the better team to bet on. Both defenses were in the top 10 in scoring last season and a Doncic-led offense moves like molasses, but the three-point shooting capabilities in this game has me liking the over.

BETS: Mavericks +4.5 (-110), Over 216.5 (-110)

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Wizards -1.5 (-110) | Pacers +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Wizards (-118) | Pacers (+100)

Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-110) | Pistons -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Magic (+138) | Pistons (-163)

Total: 216.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Rockets +9.5 (-110) | Hawks -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Rockets (+375) | Hawks (-500)

Total: 233 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Bulls +6.5 (+100) | Heat -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Bulls (+225) | Heat (-275)

Total: 216.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Cavaliers +6.5 (-110) | Raptors -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Cavaliers (+115) | Raptors (-135)

Total: 214.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Thunder +10.5 (-118) | Timberwolves -10.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Thunder (+450) | Timberwolves (-599)

Total: 226.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Spread: Hornets -2.5 (+120) | Spurs +2.5 (-143)

Moneyline: Hornets (-110) | Spurs (-110)

Total: 223.5 — Over (+100) | Under (-118)

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Spread: Nuggets -7 (-110) | Jazz -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Nuggets (-275) | Jazz (+225)

Total: 224.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Trail Blazers +2.5 (-110) | Kings -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Trail Blazers (+110) | Kings (-133)

Total: 228.5 — Over (-118) | Under (+100)

