Giants-Seahawks Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread

Two of the biggest surprises in the NFL in 2022 will square off in Week 8 when Geno Smith and the Seahawks welcome the red-hot Giants to Lumen Field.

New York is 3-0 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) on the road will put its four-game winning streak on the line against a Seattle squad that owns the fifth-best scoring offense (26.1 points per game).

Anchored by Saquon Barkley and dual-threat quarterback Daniel Jones, who account for 77.8% of the team’s rushing touchdowns, the Giants rank second in the NFL in rushing yards per game (173.4). They could find more success on the ground in Week 8 with a favorable matchup against the league’s third-worst rushing defense, surrendering 149.7 rushing yards per game.

Seattle also possesses a solid run game thanks to the emergence of rookie Kenneth Walker III. The former Michigan State standout has rushed for 353 yards and four touchdowns over his last three games. Walker is poised for more solid production Sunday against a porous New York rush defense allowing 5.74 yards per rush.

Seattle is 4-1 SU and ATS against the Giants dating back to 2011.

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks Odds

Moneyline: N.Y. Giants (+130) | Seattle (-154)

Spread: NYG +3.5 (-125) | SEA -3.5 (+105)

Total: 44.5 – Over: (-118) | Under: 44.5 (-110)

Game Info: Oct. 30, 2022 | 4:25 p.m. ET | Fox

Giants Straight-Up Record: 6-1

Giants Against The Spread Record: 6-1

Seahawks Straight-Up Record: 4-3

Seahawks Against The Spread Record: 4-3

Bet on Giants-Seahawks SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Giants are 6-1 SU and ATS and aim to remain undefeated on the road. Brian Daboll’s club has thrived as an underdog this year with a lucrative 5-1 ATS mark.

After upsetting the Chargers, 37-23, as 5.5-point road underdogs, the Seahawks head home in first place in the NFC West. Seattleis 3-1 SU and ATS over its last four games but has only been favored in one game this season. Seattle has not thrived as a favorite, losing in Week 3 against the Falcons and owning a dismal 3-6 ATS mark over its last nine games when asked to lay points by oddsmakers.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 8 Perfect 10 Contest Games, Spreads

• Phillies-Astros World Series Odds

• Odds for Aaron Judge’s Next Team

• Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• 2022 Trade Deadline Tracker

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.