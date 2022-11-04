The main event of UFC Fight Night from the Apex features third-ranked 115-pound contender Marina Rodriguez fighting an opponent a little further down in the rankings when she takes on seventh-ranked Amanda Lemos.

There are some questioning the matchmaking here with the disparity of the rankings and Rodriguez being on a four-fight win streak. Nevertheless, a convincing win here should guarantee her a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko. Lemos enters this fight highly motivated to play the role of spoiler while on a six-fight win streak of her own.

Our experts provide their bets bets for the card.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Lemos Odds

Date: Saturday Nov, 5, 2022

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nev.

Prelims: 4 p.m.

Tamares Vidal (-133) vs. Ramona Pascual (+110)

Carlos Candelario (+225) vs. Jake Hadley (-275)

Liudvik Sholinian (+205) vs. Johnny Munoz (-250)

Polyana Viana (-138) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (+115)

Mario Bautista (-333) vs. Benito Lopez (+260)

Miranda Maverick (-699) vs. Shanna Young (+500)

Darrick Minner (+175) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (-213)

Main Card: 7 p.m.

Grant Dawson (-213) vs. Mark Madsen (+175)

Tagir Ulanbekov (-225) vs. Nate Maness (+188)

Chase Sherman (-133) vs. Josh Parisian (+110)

Neil Magny (-118) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+100)

Marina Rodriguez (-225) vs. Amanda Lemos (+188)

SI Video’s Julian Pinto:

In the co-main event, I have Neil Magny beating Daniel Rodriguez by decision. Magny notably has trouble with wrestlers and high-level grapplers and, fortunately for him, Rodriguez likes to strike. Rodriguez is a really good boxer with a good jab. I just think Magny’s ability to fight in the pocket will overwhelm Rodriguez. I think the fight starts off competitive, with Magny taking control of the fight midway through. BET: Magny via DEC (+130)



SI MMA’s Justin Barrasso:

Marina Rodriguez can separate herself in the strawweight division in her bout against Amanda Lemos. Rodriguez (16-1-2) has won four in a row, with her last loss coming against reigning champ Carla Esparza. One of those wins took place at flyweight, but she was smart to return to strawweight. A win against Lemos (12-2-1) will either position her for a title fight or a No. 1 contender’s match against Rose Namajunas. BET: Rodriguez via DEC (+160)

SI Video’s Doug Vazquez:

Marina Rodriguez is poised for a title shot with a win Saturday night and she has the tools to get the job done. Amanda Lemos is no slouch and do not expect her to be an easy matchup, but I think Rodriguez edges Lemos out with the potential to put on damage. Both fighters are very technically sound and neither will put themselves in a positions to lose by a lucky shot. I fully expect this fight to reach the scorecards where lately anything can happen based on some questionable decisions in the last few weeks. Take the safer bet here and take the over 4.5 rounds BET: OVER 4.5 rounds (-111)

