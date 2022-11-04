Tennessee-Georgia Week 10 College Football Odds, Lines and Spread

The biggest game of the college season takes place Saturday when No. 1 Georgia welcomes No. 2 Tennessee. Georgia is a large home favorite.

A potential preview of the 2023 national championship game takes place ‘between the hedges’ when No. 1 Georgia welcomes No. 2 Tennessee into Athens. Something has to give Saturday when the two best undefeated teams square off with the early top overall seed in the College Football Playoff at stake.

After winning its first eight games of the season, highlighted by a 52-49 upset of Alabama as 9.5-point underdogs, Tennessee earned the top overall seed in the first release of the College Football Playoff ranking this week. However, that honor will be short-lived if it can not upset Georgia on Saturday.

Tennessee brings the No. 1 scoring offense (49.4 ppg) into the SEC showdown to face off against the country’s No. 2 scoring defense (10.5 ppg).

This has not been much of rivalry in recent year as the Bulldogs have won five consecutive meetings (4-1 against the spread) by an average of 32.6 points.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Odds

Moneyline: TENNESSEE (+240) | GEORGIA (-333)

Spread: TEN +8 (-118) | UGA -8 (-110)

Total: 66.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 5, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Tennessee Straight-Up Record: 8-0

Tennessee Against The Spread Record: 7-1

Georgia Straight-Up Record: 8-0

Georgia Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Bet on Tennessee-Georgia at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

Tennessee is 8-0 straight-up (SU) and 7-1 against the spread (ATS) this season and has only played two games outside of Knoxville this season. The Volunteers needed overtime to get by then No. 17 Pittsburgh back in Week 2, followed by a thumping of No. 15 LSU in Baton Rouge in Week 6.

Tennessee owns the best offense (49.4) in the country thanks to the production of the new SI Sportsbook Heisman Trophy favorite (-110) in quarterback Hendon Hooker. The senior quarterback has been sensational in his two seasons in Knoxville, owning a eye-popping 52:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett pilots a Bulldog offense ranked second in the country in total yards (530.1) per game but needs to play at a high level if the club has any chance of earning its biggest win of 2022. The SEC power leads the nation in rushing touchdowns (28) but faces a stingy Tennessee run defense that ranks ninth among all FBS teams in rushing yards allowed (93) per game.

As of Friday, sportsbooks report that the Volunteers are their biggest college football liability Saturday. It’s telling that despite the massive steam of Tennessee money, oddsmakers have been reluctant to move below the eight-point spread.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and College Football:

• College Football Title Odds

• Week 9 Perfect 10 Spreads, Games

• Alabama-LSU Spreads, Odds

• Forde Four: UNC-Virginia Odds, Bet

• Forde Four: Texas-Kansas State Odds, Bet

• Forde Four: UCF-Memphis Odds, Bet

• Forde Four: James Madison-Louisville Odds, Bet

• Week 9 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB

• Week 10 College Picks

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.