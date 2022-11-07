Vikings-Bills Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Bills are favored by more than a touchdown against the Vikings in Week 10 in a battle of division leaders.

The NFC North-leading Vikings head to Orchard Park to face Josh Allen and the AFC East-leading Bills in Week 10.

Minnesota owns a six-game winning streak and encounters a Buffalo squad that had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 20-17 road loss to the Jets in Week 9. Buffalo is undefeated (3-0 straight-up; 2-1 against the spread) at home and will try to rebound from its loss to New York as an 11-point road favorite.

The Vikings’ six-game win streak has not translated into monetary success for bettors as the club has only covered the spread in two of those games (2-3-1 ATS). Minnesota has also posted a dismal 1-3-1 ATS mark over its last five road games.

Bettors need to take note of the misconception that Buffalo’s high-powered offense, averaging the third-most points per game (27.5), is reason to bet on the over. In fact, it is the opposite as the under is 6-0 in the Bills’ last six games.

Vikings vs. Bills Odds

Moneyline: MINNESOTA (+275) | BUFFALO (-350)

Spread: MIN +7.5 (-110) | BUF -7.5 (-110)

Total: 46.5 – Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Vikings Straight-Up Record: 7-1

Vikings Against The Spread Record: 3-4-1

Bills Straight-Up Record: 6-2

Bills Against The Spread Record: 4-3-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Following the disappointing performance against the Jets, Allen (+250) is now a co-favorite in MVP future odd at SI Sportsbook with Jalen Hurts.

The Bills possess the NFL’s third-best aerial attack averaging 292.1 passing yards per game and face Minnesota’s sixth-worst passing defense allowing 256.9 passing yards per game. Buffalo will need more production from WR2 Gabe Davis, who has just four receptions for 68 yards and no touchdowns over his last two games.

Minnesota star wideout Justin Jefferson saw his receiving touchdown drought end at six games when he found the end zone in last week’s 20-17 win over the Commanders. Minnesota averages 24.1 points per game thanks to the trio of Jefferson, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook and now has a solid threat down the seam in newly acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson. The reliable target hauled in all nine targets for 70 yards in his first game with the club Sunday.

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.