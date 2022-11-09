Colts-Raiders Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The under has cashed in the Colts' last three games and they are 7-3 ATS as a road underdog.

New interim head coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut when he leads the struggling Colts into Las Vegas to face a Raiders squad that is easily the biggest disappointment in 2022.

Rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger will try to snap the club’s three-game SU and ATS losing streak against a Raiders defense that is surrendering the sixth-most points (25.1) per game this season.

Josh McDaniels, who has led the Raiders to just two wins in eight games, now owns a dreadful 13-23 (.361) as an NFL head coach. A coaching change might be in January because if the season ended today, the Silver and Black would draft third overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With all the uncertainty surrounding an inexperienced Indianapolis coaching staff, both sharp and public bettors have strongly backed the Raiders. After vigorous support, the opening line of Las Vegas as 3.5-point home favorites has steamed up to a 6.5-point demand.

Colts vs. Raiders Odds

Moneyline: INDIANAPOLIS (+205) | LAS VEGAS (-250)

Spread: IND +6.5 (-110) | LVR -6.5 (-110)

Total: 42.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 42.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS



Colts Straight-Up Record: 3-5-1

Colts Against The Spread Record: 3-6



Raiders Straight-Up Record: 2-6

Raiders Against The Spread Record: 3-5



Bet on Colts-Raiders at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

In Week 9, despite losing 27-20 to Jacksonville, the Raiders finally got the production from the connection of Derek Carr and Davante Adams they envisioned would develop when they acquired the star wide receiver in the offseason.

Adams, who hauled in season-highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (146) and touchdowns (2), faces a tough matchup against a Colts defense that has only surrendered four touchdowns to opposing wideouts in nine games.

On Sunday, the Raiders will encounter a Colts club that has turned the ball over the most (17) times of any team this season. If Indianapolis doesn’t take better care of the ball, this could be an easy win for a Raiders club that is 2-1 SU and ATS at Allegiant Stadium this year.

Something has to give when the Raiders, who are 3-5 ATS (37.5%), take on a Colts squad that is a dismal 1-4-1 SU and 1-5 ATS (16.7%) over their last eight road games away from Lucas Oil Stadium.

