Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are pessimistic about the potential of a high-scoring shootout between Falcons and Panthers on Thursday Night Football due to inclement wind and rain in the forecast.

Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, D’Onta Foreman, D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall will start in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers deal with four teams (Ravens, Bengals, Patriots, Jets) on bye.



When these two NFC South rivals met two weeks ago, they took part in an overtime shootout that resulted in a Falcons’ 37-34 victory.

Atlanta averages the fourth-most rushing yards (162.9) per game and faces a Panthers’ run defense surrendering the fifth-most rushing yards per game (139.3).

On the other sideline, PJ Walker makes his fifth straight start and finds an extremely favorable matchup against Atlanta’s 32nd-ranked pass defense surrendering the most passing yards (300) per game of any club on the year.

Can these clubs repeat the outstanding production witnessed in Week 8 in Thursday’s rematch? If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your own fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable return on investment.

Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted one skill position player from each team and invested in correlated wagers. Let’s look at the investments!

Cordarrelle Patterson OVER 54.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

The versatile running back returned last week after missing five games due to a knee injury suffered in Week 4. Against the Chargers in Week 9, Patterson turned 13 carries into 44 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

While Patterson missed the Week 8 matchup, he averaged 65.5 total yards from scrimmage while scoring a touchdown in each game against the Panthers last year. The 10-year veteran is averaging 76.8 rushing yards per game this season and has been installed with a rushing yard projection on 54.5 yards. The Panthers have allowed seven running backs to surpass this projection in 2022.

Cordarrelle Patterson Anytime Touchdown (-105)

With a game plan likely focused predominantly on the ground game, respected money in Vegas has made Patterson a “double-pop” investment supporting his ‘Anytime Touchdown’ projection at even-money odds.

Patterson has scored at least one touchdown in four of his five games this season and has scored nine total touchdowns in his last 12 games dating back to last season. While scoring a touchdown against Carolina in both meetings in 2021, he finds an extremely favorable matchup versus a Panthers’ defense that allowed 13 total touchdowns to running backs in nine games this season.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Terrace Marshall OVER 35.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Over the past two games, the second-year wideout has been on the field for 92% of the snaps and that has led to an increased target share with Marshall hauling in seven of 15 targets for 140 receiving yards and a touchdown. In the first meeting with Atlanta, the speedy wide receiver tallied a career-best 87 yards. Marshall should soar over this projection while facing the NFL’s worst pass defense.

Terrace Marshall OVER 18.5 Longest Reception (-108)

Against a Falcons’ defense that has allowed 19 wide receivers to exceed 35.5 receiving yards in a game this season, Marshall is worthy of our second ‘double-pop’ investment on Thursday Night Football. The former LSU standout, who is listed with a longest reception projection of 18.5 yards, has eclipsed this number in three consecutive games (21, 39, 20) due to his ever-growing rapport with Walker. Look for those trends to continue in Week 10.

PROP BETS

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons: Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (-120)

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Falcons: Anytime Touchdown (-105)

Terrace Marshall, WR, Panthers: Over 35.5 Receiving Yard (-120)

Terrance Marshall, WR, Panthers: Over 18.5 Longest Reception (-108)

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 16-18-1+ Props +0.55 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 25-20 ATS + Props +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS & Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL: 53-44-1 ATS & Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

