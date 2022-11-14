Panthers are 3-1 Against The Spread since trading Christian McCaffrey and the Ravens are 0-3-1 ATS at home this season.

In Week 11, the Panthers will head to Baltimore in search of their first road win of the season against Lamar Jackson and the AFC North-leading Ravens.

Due to an ankle injury to PJ Walker, Carolina will be turning back to Baker Mayfield under center on Sunday. Making his first start since Week 5, Mayfield will look to improve upon his 1-4 Straight Up and Against The Spread record with the club. The veteran quarterback finds a favorable matchup against the NFL’s 28th-ranked Baltimore defense surrendering 258.8 passing yards per game.

The Panthers, who are 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS on the road this season, have surprised bettors and oddsmakers posting a 3-1 ATS mark since trading Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco.

Fresh off their Week 10 bye, the Ravens return to action looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Baltimore, who have burned bettors posting a 0-3-1 ATS mark this season at M&T Bank Stadium, will face a Panthers squad that is 1-7 ATS over their last eight road games dating back to last season.

Panthers vs. Ravens Odds

Moneyline: Panthers (+450) | Ravens (-599)

Spread: CAR +11.5 (-110) | BAL -11.5 (-110)

Total: 44– Over: (-110) | Under: 44 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | Fox

Odds and Betting Insights

Panthers Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Panthers Against The Spread Record: 4-6

Ravens Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Ravens Against The Spread Record: 4-4-1

Since taking over the lead role in Carolina’s backfield, D’Onta Foreman has been sensational posting three 100-plus rushing yard performances in four games. Foreman will face a stiff test in Week 11 against the NFL’s 3rd ranked Ravens rushing defense that has only surrendered 92 yards per game on the ground. The bruising back, who has four scores in his last three games, could struggle to find paydirt against a Baltimore defense that has only allowed six touchdowns on the ground to opposing running backs.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, who own the league’s 2nd best rushing attack averaging 168.1 yards per game, should dominate this game against a Panthers run defense that ranks 25th in the NFL surrendering 139.2 rushing yards per game. Carolina has allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, leading to the strong likelihood that Kenyan Drake and company will find the end zone on the ground in this matchup.

