Snow is in the forecast for the Bills matchup against the Browns but who wins is much tougher to predict given both teams' recent struggles.

Josh Allen and the Bills will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they welcome Nick Chubb and the Browns to Orchard Park in Week 11.

The questions are beginning to mount after Buffalo suffered their first home loss of the season in Week 10 falling to the Vikings as 6-point favorites at Highmark Stadium.

Allen, who is battling an elbow injury, has thrown multiple interceptions in three consecutive games. It's not only the amount that is alarming but where the turnovers are taking place. Four of Allen’s 10 interceptions on the season have shockingly taken place inside the red zone.

Despite possessing the NFL’s third-highest scoring (27.8) offense, the Bills are 6-1 to the under over their last seven games.

Cleveland, who is 1-5 SU and 2-4 ATS over their last six games, has lost three consecutive road games.

Browns vs. Bills Odds

Moneyline: Browns (+310) | Bills (-400)

Spread: CLE +9.5 (-110) | BUF -9.5 (-110)

Total: 47– Over: (-110) | Under: 47 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 20, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 3-6

Browns Against The Spread Record: 4-5

Bills Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Bills Against The Spread Record: 4-4-1

Odds and Betting Insights

The Browns, who own the league’s fifth-best rushing attack (158.8 yards per game), will encounter a Bills defense that is allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (109.6). Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, who have combined to score 15 touchdowns on the year, find a favorable matchup against a Buffalo defense that has allowed four touchdowns to running backs of the Jets and Vikings in the last two games.

Following the disappointing performances against the Jets and Vikings, Josh Allen (+600) is no longer the betting favorite in MVP futures. That top honor now belongs to Patrick Mahomes (+150), followed closely by Jalen Hurts (+400) and Tua Tagovailoa (+400).

The Bills, who possess the NFL’s second-best statistical aerial attack averaging 294.2 passing yards per game, will face Cleveland’s 19th-ranked pass defense allowing 218 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks. The Browns have struggled against the pass over the last two games, allowing Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa to combine for five passing touchdowns.

