Ravens-Jaguars Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread

After a 3-3 start to the season, the Baltimore Ravens have won four straight games and are tied for first in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens hit the road in Week 12, looking for their fifth straight win as they take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars, coming off their bye week, have lost six of their last seven games after a promising 2-1 start. The Jaguars have been held to 17 or fewer points in four of their last six games.

The Ravens’ offense hasn’t been much better, despite the presence of quarterback Lamar Jackson. While Jackson leads the team in rushing, and Baltimore has the NFL’s third-ranked rushing offense, the passing attack has been lacking. Only two teams have fewer passing yards this season than the Ravens.

When the Jaguars have the ball, they’ll be leaning on second-year running back Travis Etienne, who has been a force since Jacksonville traded James Robinson and made Etienne the clear RB1. Etienne has rushed for 100-plus yards in three of his last four games, and he’s got 100-plus scrimmage yards in five of his past six. He’ll have his work cut out for him, though, as Baltimore ranks third in the league in rushing defense.

Ravens vs. Jaguars Odds

Moneyline: Ravens (-200) | Jaguars (+165)

Spread: BAL -3.5 (-118) | JAC +3.5 (+100)

Total: 45.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 27, 2022 | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS



Ravens Straight-Up Record: 7-3

Ravens Against the Spread Record: 4-5-1



Jaguars Straight-Up Record: 3-7

Jaguars Against the Spread Record: 3-7



Odds and Insights

Those who bet on the Ravens are glad to see them hit the road this week. Baltimore is 0-4-1 against the spread (ATS) at home this season after failing to cover a double-digit spread Sunday in a 13-3 win over the Panthers. Conversely, the Ravens are 4-1 ATS on the road.

Only three Ravens games this season have produced more than 45.5 points, which is this week’s over/under total. Their games have gone over that total just once since Week 3. The Jaguars, meanwhile, have had five games go over that total and five go under.

