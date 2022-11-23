Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target

Skip to main content
NFL Thanksgiving Day 3-Leg Parlay
New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys
The Thanksgiving afternoon game features a significant NFC East showdown between the Cowboys (7-3) and the Giants (7-3) at AT&T Stadium. If the Cowboys win, they would own the season tiebreaker. The Giants aim for a series split.

The game total at SI Sportsbook is set at 45.5, and the line has moved to favoring the Cowboys by 9.5 after opening at 7.5.

The Giants are likely missing major players both defensively and offensively, having just lost rookie receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. The Cowboys could be without Micah Parsons, but Parsons did practice in limited fashion Tuesday.

Here are some player props worth considering if you’d like to get in on the action.

Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Tony Pollard over 66.5 rushing (-125)

Tony Pollard has exceeded this prop of 66.5 rushing yards in the last four games, and there’s no reason to think he won’t again versus a Giants defense allowing an average of 136 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys are expected to win big, so game script may also be in his favor. Pollard is averaging 70 yards and 11.8 attempts per game, and his 5.94 yards per attempt leads active players with at least 100 attempts. I like both Cowboys’ running backs this week and they should be used in a one-two punch just like they were in Week 3 against the Giants when Pollard went for 105 and Ezekiel Elliott went for 73. The carries were nearly evenly split then and likely will be again Thursday. Elliott’s prop is 44.5 rushing yards.

Saquon Barkley over 22.5 receiving yards (-125)

The Giants are decimated at the wide receiver position after losing Robinson on Sunday, and Saquon Barkley will definitely be used as a pass-catcher as the Giants try to keep pace. Barkley caught four passes for 44 yards when these teams met in Week 3. He’s averaging 21 receiving yards per game this year, and the Cowboys have allowed a league-leading 87.5% catch-rate to running backs this year.

Cee Dee Lamb over 76.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Giants will likely be without top cornerback Adoree Jackson, and that should make things easier for CeeDee Lamb. Lamb continues to command a 30.5% target share (third-highest in the league) and he sees 37.7% of the air yards. He’s averaging 75.1 receiving yards per game this year, but we are taking the over as the Cowboys should be amped up for some big plays at home on Thanksgiving.

Darius Slayton over 49.5 receiving yards (-125)

Who else is there? I’m surely not betting on Kenny Golladay. Tight end Daniel Bellinger is missing this game. Darius Slayton has seen the most targets for the G-Men this season, and he’s exceeded this prop in five of his seven games this year. If the Giants are playing from behind, as expected, Slayton should see more targets from Daniel Jones. Slayton is averaging 50 yards per game this season. 

