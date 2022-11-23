Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Week 12 Player Props to Target

The slate of NFL games on Thanksgiving Day gets under way before appetizers hit tables around the country. Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are likely in store for a high scoring shootout between Bills and Lions with the highest game total on the entire betting board in Week 12 sitting at 54.5 points.

Josh Allen, Devin Singletary, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift will be starting in fantasy leagues as managers try to navigate their way into playoff berths.

Buffalo’s third-ranked aerial attack averaging 283.4 passing yards per game faces Detroit’s fifth-worst pass defense allowing 262.2 passing yards per game.

Detroit’s powerful running back tandem of Swift and Williams have combined for 17 touchdowns and find an enticing matchup against a Bills’ defense that has surrendered four rushing touchdowns to running backs over the last three weeks.

If you are opposed to wagering on the side or total, backing players from your own fantasy team to surpass their projections of score a touchdown can often result in an extremely profitable return of investment. Respected money in Las Vegas has targeted three skill position players to outperform oddsmakers’ expectations.

Let’s take a deeper look at where they made investments!

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Player Prop Info

Gabe Davis OVER 58.5 Receiving Yards (-120)

Davis, who was inconsistent earlier this season, has found his stride in the last two weeks, hauling in 11 of 17 targets for 161 yards and a touchdown. The Lions have allowed 15 wideouts to surpass this projection of 58.5 receiving yards this season and in a high-scoring affair Davis should fly over this number.

Jamaal Williams ‘Anytime Touchdown’ (-105)

Williams leads the NFL in touchdowns (12) and finds an enticing matchup Thursday against a vulnerable rush defense. The veteran back ranks sixth in the league in carries (159) and has scored six of his rushing scores in five games at Ford Field this season. This bet, at reduced juice, makes too much sense.

Von Miller OVER 0.25 Sacks (-150)

Von Miller has eight sacks in his first season with the Bills and gets a matchup with Jared Goff, who has been sacked 15 times in 10 games this season. The veteran has recorded at least one sack in five of his last seven games and likely will find a positive game script where Detroit will be forced to pass at a high rate. The powerful edge rusher has 123.5 sacks in 160 games and will be motivated in front of a national audience to add to his incredible career production.

PROP BETS

Gabe Davis, WR, Bills: Over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Jamaal Williams, RB, Lions: Anytime Touchdown (-105)

Von Miller, EDGE, Bills: Over 0.25 Sacks (-150)

2022 SI Betting Thursday Night Football: 18-24-1+ Props -3.25 U

2021 SI Betting Monday Night Football: 25-20 ATS + Props +5.75 U

2021 SI Betting Playoffs: 8-7-1 ATS + Prop Wagers +4.00 U

2021 SI Betting NFL Football: 53-44-1 ATS + Props +14.22 U

2020 SI Betting NFL Football: 72-58-1 ATS (55%)

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides his significant experience and resources in the sports betting scene. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 12 Best Bets

• U.S.-England Odds

• Giants-Cowboys Best Bet

• Giants-Cowboys Player Props

• Patriots-Vikings Best Bet

• Patriots-Vikings Player Props

• Bills-Lions Best Bet

• Week 12 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: WR

• Week 12 Power Rankings