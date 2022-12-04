Plus, which teams will make the college football playoff and who should you start in fantasy?

If revenge is a dish best served cold then it makes perfect sense why the first Sunday in December is filled with this slate of games.

Players and coaches are going up against their old teams, teams with history get another look at each other with the playoff race getting tighter and then there’s plenty of divisional games between rivals that need no introduction.

Buckle up. These games are going to be good.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable

Before we get to the awesome matchups, let’s address the injury report. Ja’Marr Chase is back, Mike Williams is not and Josh Jacobs is a game-time decision, which might mean he’s in for another all-time performance.

And in a bit of surprising news, Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams will reportedly make his debut against the Jaguars, though he’ll be limited. The Alabama standout tore his ACL in the national championship game last January.

Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Rams: INJURED RESERVE (neck)

Running backs

Joe Mixon, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (concussion), not expected to play

Travis Etienne, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play

Josh Jacobs, Raiders: QUESTIONABLE (calf), game-time decision

Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hip)

Antonio Gibson, Commanders: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play

Michael Carter, Jets: OUT (ankle)

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers: INJURED RESERVE (knee)

Jaylen Warren, Steelers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Wide receivers

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (hip), expected to play

Mike Williams, Chargers: OUT (ankle)

Deebo Samuel, 49ers: QUESTIONABLE (quad), game-time decision

Courtland Sutton, Broncos: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Jerry Jeudy, Broncos: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Zay Jones, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (chest)

Darius Slayton, Giants: QUESTIONABLE (illness), expected to play

Michael Gallup, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (illness), expected to play

Brandin Cooks, Texans: OUT (calf)

Allen Robinson, Rams: INJURED RESERVE (foot)

Darnell Mooney, Bears: INJURED RESERVE (ankle)

Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer/USA TODAY

Tight ends

David Njoku, Browns: OUT (knee)

Juwan Johnson, Saints: OUT (ankle)

NFL Week 13 Game Lines

Today’s schedule features five matchups between teams with at least seven wins, and a few of those games have something extra for added intrigue.

There’s Chiefs-Bengals, the first meeting between these teams since Cincinnati upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. And the Bengals—who also beat the Chiefs in the regular season last year—get Chase, their top receiver, back.

Then there’s Dolphins-49ers. Miami’s Mike McDaniel is going up against Kyle Shanahan, who he worked for last year as offensive coordinator. And the Niners traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins earlier this season, so he’ll get to go against his former team.