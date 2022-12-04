Winners Club: Grudge Matches Galore for First NFL Sunday of December
If revenge is a dish best served cold then it makes perfect sense why the first Sunday in December is filled with this slate of games.
Players and coaches are going up against their old teams, teams with history get another look at each other with the playoff race getting tighter and then there’s plenty of divisional games between rivals that need no introduction.
Buckle up. These games are going to be good.
In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:
- Week 13 NFL injury report
- NFL schedule, spreads and totals
- SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 Contest
- Against the spread picks and prop bets
- College football playoff odds and predictions
- U.S. men’s national team out of World Cup
Who’s In, Out and Still Questionable
Before we get to the awesome matchups, let’s address the injury report. Ja’Marr Chase is back, Mike Williams is not and Josh Jacobs is a game-time decision, which might mean he’s in for another all-time performance.
And in a bit of surprising news, Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams will reportedly make his debut against the Jaguars, though he’ll be limited. The Alabama standout tore his ACL in the national championship game last January.
Quarterbacks
Matthew Stafford, Rams: INJURED RESERVE (neck)
Running backs
Joe Mixon, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (concussion), not expected to play
Travis Etienne, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play
Josh Jacobs, Raiders: QUESTIONABLE (calf), game-time decision
Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers: QUESTIONABLE (hip)
Antonio Gibson, Commanders: QUESTIONABLE (foot), expected to play
Michael Carter, Jets: OUT (ankle)
Elijah Mitchell, 49ers: INJURED RESERVE (knee)
Jaylen Warren, Steelers: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)
Wide receivers
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals: QUESTIONABLE (hip), expected to play
Mike Williams, Chargers: OUT (ankle)
Deebo Samuel, 49ers: QUESTIONABLE (quad), game-time decision
Courtland Sutton, Broncos: QUESTIONABLE (illness)
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Zay Jones, Jaguars: QUESTIONABLE (chest)
Darius Slayton, Giants: QUESTIONABLE (illness), expected to play
Michael Gallup, Cowboys: QUESTIONABLE (illness), expected to play
Brandin Cooks, Texans: OUT (calf)
Allen Robinson, Rams: INJURED RESERVE (foot)
Darnell Mooney, Bears: INJURED RESERVE (ankle)
Tight ends
David Njoku, Browns: OUT (knee)
Juwan Johnson, Saints: OUT (ankle)
NFL Week 13 Game Lines
Today’s schedule features five matchups between teams with at least seven wins, and a few of those games have something extra for added intrigue.
There’s Chiefs-Bengals, the first meeting between these teams since Cincinnati upset Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. And the Bengals—who also beat the Chiefs in the regular season last year—get Chase, their top receiver, back.
Then there’s Dolphins-49ers. Miami’s Mike McDaniel is going up against Kyle Shanahan, who he worked for last year as offensive coordinator. And the Niners traded Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Dolphins earlier this season, so he’ll get to go against his former team.