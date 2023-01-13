The 2023 NFL playoffs begin Saturday, and the new overtime rules that were spurred by last year's divisional round shootout between the Bills and Chiefs are now in effect.

“Play will continue regardless of how many overtime periods are needed for a winner to be determined.”

Thank you, Josh Allen.

Everything you need to know for wild-card weekend and beyond can be found in today’s newsletter. Buckle up. It’s playoff time.

Betting Breakdowns for Wild-Card Matchups

The march to Super Bowl LVII is about to begin.

Review all six matchups taking place Saturday, Sunday and Monday, complete with spreads, totals, betting breakdowns and picks and prop bet advice.

And be sure to consult the team-by-team betting profiles for the AFC and NFC competitors first.

Saturday

4:30 p.m. ET (Fox): Seahawks vs. 49ers (-9.5) | Total: 42.5

SEA-SF Betting Preview and Pick | Player Prop Bets

“The Niners were favored and easily covered the spread in both regular-season games. Jimmy Garoppolo got the win in Week 2, while rookie Brock Purdy led San Francisco to a Week 15 victory. Both games went under the SI Sportsbook total.” — Jen Piacenti

8:15 p.m. ET (NBC): Chargers (-2.5) vs. Jaguars | Total: 47.5

LAC-JAX Betting Preview and Pick | Player Prop Bets

“When these two teams faced off in Week 3 in Los Angeles, Jacksonville pulled off the 38-10 upset in a game where the Chargers were favored by 6.5 points. Justin Herbert threw only one touchdown pass with receiver Keenan Allen sidelined.” — Piacenti

Sunday

1 p.m. ET (CBS): Dolphins vs. Bills (-13.5) | Total: 43.5

MIA-BUF Betting Preview and Pick | Player Prop Bets

“The two AFC East rivals split the season series with Miami covering the spread in both contests. The Bills are 8-2 straight-up (SU) but are just 4-5-1 ATS over the last 10 games in the heated rivalry dating back to 2018.” — Frankie Taddeo

4:30 p.m. ET (Fox): Giants vs. Vikings (-2.5) | Total: 47.5

NYG-MIN Betting Preview and Pick | Player Prop Bets

“It’s the Giants, a popular upset pick that outperformed expectations by all accounts under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, against the Vikings, whose impressive record was propped up by a seemingly unsustainable mark in one-score games and marred by a few ugly losses.” — Kyle Wood

8:15 p.m. ET (NBC): Ravens vs. Bengals (-9.5) | Total: 40.5

BAL-CIN Betting Preview and Pick | Player Prop Bets

“After upsetting the Bengals, 19-16, as three-point home underdogs back in Week 5, the Ravens were beaten soundly last week by Cincinnati, 27-16. Baltimore has won six of the last 10 meetings against Cincinnati but—more importantly for bettors—the Bengals hold a decisive 6-3-1 ATS edge.” — Taddeo

Monday

8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN): Cowboys (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers | Total: 45.5

DAL-TB Betting Preview and Pick | Player Prop Bets

“The Bucs dominated the Cowboys in Week 1 (19-3), but they finished the year with only six wins in their final 15 matchups. Their saving grace is Tom Brady, who has a 35-12 record in the postseason with seven Super Bowl titles.” — Shawn Childs

Super Bowl and Playoff Predictions

The odds for each team to win the 2023 Super Bowl can be found here. The Chiefs enter as the favorites with the Bills a close second and the Dolphins and Giants have the longest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

SI Sportsbook also offers markets with longer odds where you can bet on the matchup or even the exact result for larger payouts. A matchup between the 1-seeds, Kansas City and Philadelphia, would only pay out +600 odds, but a long shot Dolphins-Vikings Super Bowl is +400000.

Our expert picks can be found here. I was in on Bills-Eagles before the season and I’m not backing off that now.

We also asked our writers to recommend three bets for this weekend: A lock, an upset pick and a prop bet. There was quite a bit of difference of opinion, save for the Giants being a common upset pick. See everyone’s rationale for their selections.

Playoff Yards Leader Odds and DFS Picks

You’ve already seen our writers’ prop bet picks for the six wild-card games taking place this weekend.

SI Sportsbook is offering three intriguing specials for bettors to wager on that last the entire postseason. You can bet on which player will lead the playoffs in passing yards, rushing yards and receiving yards. Our writers broke down each of those markets below, where you can also find the odds for the top five contenders.

Playoffs Passing Yards Leader:

Josh Allen +225

Patrick Mahomes +300

Jalen Hurts +550

Joe Burrow +600

Brock Purdy +800

Playoffs Rushing Yards Leader:

Christian McCaffrey +450

Miles Sanders +600

Josh Allen +600

Isiah Pacheco +850

Joe Mixon +900