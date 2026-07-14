The 2026 British Open is here, which is the last time for us bettors to cash in on a major winner.

We've already seen some unexpected winners in this year's major tournaments, including Aaron Rai at the PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark at the U.S. Open. This week, we may get another chance at cashing in on a longshot. There have historically been some big dark horse winners at the British Open throughout the years, including Brian Harman, who won in 2023 at 120-1 odds.

I already gave you my best bets to win in my betting preview, but now let's take a look at a few long shots that I think have value.

British Open Dark Horse Picks

Nicolai Hojgaard +10000 (FanDuel)

Nicolai Hojgaard is coming into this week in solid form, finishing T14 at the Travelers Championship and T26 at the Scottish Open, gaining over a stroke per round with his approach play in each event. He's also had his best major performances at the British Open, finishing T23 in 2023 and T14 last year. If he's peaking, as the last two weeks have indicated, he could be worth a look at 100-1.

Corey Conners +14500 (DraftKings)

I'm shocked we're able to bet on Corey Conners at +14500. While his history of failing to bring his best stuff on Sunday may make him better as a top 5, top 10, or top 20 bet, I can't ignore him this week. Not only has he historically been one of the better golfers during windy conditions over the past few years, but he's also coming into this event off a T23 at the U.S. Open and a T7 finish at the Travelers Championship. In both those starts, he gained significant strokes from tee to green. He also had a T10 finish at last year's British Open, proving he can thrive on links courses.

Eugenio Chacarra +17500 (Bet365)

You may not know Eugenio Chacarra's name, but he has been red-hot on the DP World Tour this season. He has posted five top 10 finishes, including back-to-back wins at the KLM Open and the Italian Open. His short game let him down at last week's Scottish Open, leading to a T52 finish, but he was still eighth in the field amongst all golfers who made the cut in strokes-gained approach. If his putter gets hot, his name could be in the mix on the weekend.

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!