2026 British Open Matchup Bets: Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler at Royal Birkdale

There are plenty of ways to bet on the British Open, but the majority of them offer long odds. Even Scottie Scheffler, the tournament favorite, is listed at 7-1 to win.

If you instead want to bet on some wagers that are much more likely to win, or if you specifically want to bet on a golfer you feel great about to beat a golfer you think is going to have a bad week, then matchup bets are for you.

Let's dive into my three favorite matchup bets for the 2026 British Open at Royal Birkdale.

2026 British Open Head-to-Head Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rory McIlroy +110 vs. Scottie Scheffler

Matt Fitzpatrick -138 vs. Jon Rahm

Wyndham Clark -112 vs. Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy vs. Scottie Scheffler Prediction

It's time to pick on Scottie Scheffler, which is an insane sentence to write. He missed the cut for the first time since 2022 last week when he failed to make it to the weekend at the Scottish Open. What's even more concerning is that he lost significant strokes with his irons. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy continues to play consistent golf and has spent more time than anyone else in the field teeing it up at Royal Birkdale in preparation for this week. I love that we can bet on McIlroy at plus-money.

Pick: Rory McIlroy +110

Matt Fitzpatrick vs. Jon Rahm Prediction

Matt Fitzpatrick is my best bet to win this week, and I'm also betting on Jon Rahm to miss the cut. Naturally, that makes this head-to-head bet an obvious one to make. Fitzpatrick has been having an unbelievable season and has been on fire in recent weeks. It makes too much sense for this week to be the time for him to capture his second career major. Meanwhile, Rahm seems lost on the golf course, missing the cut at the U.S. Open and not doing much better at last week's Scottish Open.

Pick: Matt Fitzpatrick -138

Wyndham Clark vs. Ludvig Aberg Prediction

If I presented you a blind resume and golfer A has gone T4, T17, 39th, T17, T55, and a missed cut in his last six starts, while golfer B has gone Win, third, T11, major win, T5, and T13, and then I said the two golfers had the same odds in a head-to-head matchup this week, you'd take golfer B 10 times out of 10. That's why we're betting on Wyndham Clark to beat Ludvig Aberg at the British Open.

Pick: Wyndham Clark -112

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!