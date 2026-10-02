2026 World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of ALDS, NLDS Matchups (Dodgers, Yankees, and Brewers Top Odds List)

The Wild Card series is in the books, so it's time for Major League Baseball to look toward the ALDS and NLDS.

Only eight teams remain in the hunt for the World Series, including the back-to-back champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a chance to become just the fifth team to win three straight World Series. The last team to achieve that feat was the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000.

Let's take a look at each team's odds to win the World Series, the penance, and each series this round.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

2026 World Series Ahead Ahead of NLDS/ALDS

Dodgers +200

Brewers +500

Yankees +500

Rays +800

Braves +850

Guardians +1100

Padres +1100

White Sox +1800

The Dodgers are set as +200 favorites to three-peat, an implied probability of 33.33%. After the Dodgers, there's a clear second tier of teams which includes the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees, both at 5-1 to win the World Series.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves belong to the third tier at +800 and +850 respectively. The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres make up the fourth tier, each at +1100.

The White Sox are a step below the rest of the competition, with odds for +1800, an implied probability of 5.26%.

National League Pennant Odds

Dodgers +115

Brewers +300

Braves +425

Padres +500

American League Pennant Odds

Yankees +180

Rays +265

Guardians +290

White Sox +500

NLDS Odds

Braves vs. Dodgers Series Odds

Braves +190

Dodgers -230

Padres vs. Brewers Series Odds

Padres +150

Brewers -180

ALDS Odds

Yankees vs. Rays Series Odds

Yankees -120

Rays +100

White Sox vs. Guardians Odds

White Sox +120

Guardians -140

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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