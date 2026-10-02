2026 World Series Odds for Every Team Ahead of ALDS, NLDS Matchups (Dodgers, Yankees, and Brewers Top Odds List)
The Wild Card series is in the books, so it's time for Major League Baseball to look toward the ALDS and NLDS.
Only eight teams remain in the hunt for the World Series, including the back-to-back champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have a chance to become just the fifth team to win three straight World Series. The last team to achieve that feat was the New York Yankees from 1998 to 2000.
Let's take a look at each team's odds to win the World Series, the penance, and each series this round.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
2026 World Series Ahead Ahead of NLDS/ALDS
- Dodgers +200
- Brewers +500
- Yankees +500
- Rays +800
- Braves +850
- Guardians +1100
- Padres +1100
- White Sox +1800
The Dodgers are set as +200 favorites to three-peat, an implied probability of 33.33%. After the Dodgers, there's a clear second tier of teams which includes the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees, both at 5-1 to win the World Series.
The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves belong to the third tier at +800 and +850 respectively. The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres make up the fourth tier, each at +1100.
The White Sox are a step below the rest of the competition, with odds for +1800, an implied probability of 5.26%.
National League Pennant Odds
- Dodgers +115
- Brewers +300
- Braves +425
- Padres +500
American League Pennant Odds
- Yankees +180
- Rays +265
- Guardians +290
- White Sox +500
NLDS Odds
Braves vs. Dodgers Series Odds
- Braves +190
- Dodgers -230
Padres vs. Brewers Series Odds
- Padres +150
- Brewers -180
ALDS Odds
Yankees vs. Rays Series Odds
- Yankees -120
- Rays +100
White Sox vs. Guardians Odds
- White Sox +120
- Guardians -140
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $150 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets