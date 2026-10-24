49ers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to improve to 7-0 on the season when they hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC duel.

Between Kyle Shanahan and Raheem Morris, the 49ers have two coaches who are hoping to get a win against their former team. Meanwhile, Kevin Stefanski is hoping to lead Atlanta to an upset win to keep them in the race in the NFC South.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

49ers vs. Falcons Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Brock Purdy OVER 244.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Bijan Robinson OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Brandin Cooks Anytime Touchdown (+400)

Brock Purdy OVER 244.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Brock Purdy to go over his passing yards total came in as my No. 10 favored prop in this week's Player Prop Countdown:

The Falcons' secondary is in a tough spot heading into this week. C.J. Henderson was limited at practice on Wednesday, and A.J. Terrell isn't quite ready to return from his stint on the IR. That leaves their defensive backfield susceptible, especially when facing an MVP candidate in Brock Purdy.

Purdy has gone over 238.5 passing yards in three of his six games this season, and I see no reason why he can't do it again on Sunday. Atlanta is coming off a performance where they allowed Caleb Williams to complete 30-of-36 passes for 305 yards.

Bijan Robinson OVER 26.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

The San Francisco 49ers have struggled when it comes to defending running backs in the passing game this season. They have allowed the most receptions (43) and the second-most receiving yards (276) to opposing running backs, which is fantastic news for Bijan Robinson, who already has 144 yards through the air this season.

Brandin Cooks Anytime Touchdown (+400)

The status of a handful of 49ers receivers is up in the air this week, but we know that Brandin Cooks is going to be healthy and will likely get some looks throughout the game. He has been targeted four times over the past two games, including scoring against the Seahawks in Week 5. At 4-1, he's worth a bet to score again based on how banged up the rest of the 49ers' receiving corps is.

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