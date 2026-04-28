76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 5

Payton Pritchard was the star of Game 4 for the Boston Celtics, as they took a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Pritchard knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 32 points, helping Boston spoil Joel Embiid’s return to the lineup. Embiid struggled from the field and 3 (9-of-21, 1-of-6) in his first game back from an appendectomy, and the Sixers now have to win three games in a row to advance to the conference semifinals.

Oddsmakers aren’t expecting Philly to even win one, as the Celtics are 11.5-point favorites at home in Game 5. Boston split the first two games of this series, struggling mightily from beyond the arc in a Game 2 loss.

Since then, the C’s have found their mojo again from deep, knocking down 20 3-pointers in Game 3 and 24 in Game 4, covering the spread in both matchups. The C’s are now 3-1 against the number in this series, and Jayson Tatum and company would love to end this matchup early to get some time off before facing the winner of the New York Knicks-Atlanta Hawks series (tied 2-2) in the second round.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop target and my prediction for Tuesday’s Game 5 battle.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

76ers +11.5 (-105)

Celtics -11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

76ers: +390

Celtics: -520

Total

215.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

76ers vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Series: Boston leads 3-1

76ers vs. Celtics Injury Reports

76ers Injury Report

Joel Embiid -- probable

Tyrese Maxey -- available

Celtics Injury Report

None to report

76ers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Jayson Tatum OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Jayson Tatum is a solid prop target in Game 5:

Tatum’s return to the lineup this season has been nothing short of amazing, and he’s played at an extremely high level in the playoffs, averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

I’m focusing on his rebounds and assists numbers in this game, as he’s cleared 16.5 rebounds and assists in three of four games in this series (18, 23, 12, 18).

After putting up double-digit boards in Games 1 and 2, Tatum has taken a step back there over the last two games. Still, he has seven or more dimes in every game in this series, including an 11-assist showing in Game 4.

The Sixers have not had an answer for Tatum, and they finished the regular season ranking 21st in rebound percentage and 22nd in opponent assists per game. I expect the All-NBA forward to continue to hover around a triple-double in Game 5.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Boston has blown out the Sixers in two games in this series (Games 1 and 4) and it’s covered the spread in every game that it has won.

So, I’m going back to the well in Game 5 and taking the C’s to cover.

The only game that Philly was able to win in this series came with Boston shooting 13-of-50 from 3, and the Sixers looked out of sorts with Joel Embiid attempting to work himself back into the lineup in Game 4.

Philadelphia finished the regular season with a negative net rating, so this team isn’t on the same level as Boston, which finished in the top five in the NBA in net, offensive and defensive rating.

The C’s have been red hot from beyond the arc over the last two games, and they went 19-17 against the spread during the regular season as a home favorite, posting an average scoring margin of +9.1 points in those games.

Pick: Celtics -11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $100 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .