AFC East Division Odds for 2026 Season (Can Bills Take Back Title From Patriots?)

The New England Patriots ended the Buffalo Bills’ reign atop the AFC East last season, with Drake Maye leading the Pats to a 14-3 record. The Bills still came in second, though, at 12-5, and were the only other team in the division to finish over .500.

The AFC East has run through New England and Buffalo for most of the 21st century, with the Dolphins (2000, 2008) and Jets (2002) seeing brief success in the division.

Will that ring true again in 2026? Well, probably.

Let’s take a look at the AFC East division odds ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

AFC East Division Odds for 2026 NFL Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills: -135

New England Patriots: +125

New York Jets: +1900

Miami Dolphins: +4000

The oddsmakers are giving the Bills a slight edge ahead of the Patriots at the top of the AFC East.

Buffalo’s odds of -135 imply a 57.45% chance of winning the division, with New England’s +125 implying a 44.44% chance.

The Patriots surprised a lot of people last season. It was their first season finishing over .5000 since 2021, and they had gone 4-13 in each of the previous two campaigns.

The Bills have had between 10 and 13 wins for seven straight seasons starting in 2019, bookended by two Patriots division titles. Buffalo is once again the favorite heading into this season.

It’s going to take a lot for the Dolphins and Jets to regain relevance in the AFC East. The Dolphins have at least finished over .500 a few times in this decade, while the Jets’ last time with more than seven wins was in 2015.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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