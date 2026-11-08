Is A.J. Brown Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Packers vs. Patriots in NFL Week 9)

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for the second week in a row due to ankle and knee injuries.

Brown did not play in New England's win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 8, and now the team will remain short-handed at receiver in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

After trading away a first-round pick for Brown in the offseason, the Patriots have gotten very little production from the the-time Pro Bowler, as he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 that forced him to go on injured reserve. Now, Brown is dealing with a knee condition that has hampered him in the past.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are optimistic tht Brown will return to the lineup soon, but it may not come until after their bye in Week 11.

Pelissero: Patriots optimistic AJ Brown (ankle, knee) will be back “sooner rather than later, perhaps after Week 11 bye.” — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 7, 2026

So, with Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs also banged uup, Drake Maye and the Patriots have very few healthy options at receiver. Maye was still able to lead the team to a win in Week 8, but things will be much tougher against a Green Bay team that has won four of its last five games.

This season, Brown has just nine catches on 20 targets for 101 yards. He's played 68.4 percent of the offensive snaps in his three games in 2026.

With Brown out, the SI Betting team is targeting another Patriots receiver in the prop market in this Week 9 showdown.

Best Patriots Prop Bet vs. Packers in Week 9

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's targeting another Patriots receiver to find the end zone against Green Bay:

Demario Douglas Anytime Touchdown (+200)

The Patriots are short on weapons at wide receiver, so I expect Demario Douglas to get plenty of looks on Sunday. He has been their healthiest and most consistent receiver this season. He has hauled in 26 receptions for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Despite already scoring four times, he's still listed at 2-1 to score on Sunday. He's worth a price to find the end zone at that price point.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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