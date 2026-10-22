Is A.J. Brown Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Bears in NFL Week 7)

New England Patriots star receiver A.J. Brown returned from injured reserve in Week 6 against the New York Jets after missing multiple games with an ankle injury.

Now, he's off the injury report and expected to be good to go for Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Brown went down in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, and he struggled a bit in Week 6 against the Jets, catching just three of his 10 targets while dropping multiple passes. Still, he played 76.5 percent of New England's snaps, a sign that he'll handle a major workload again in Week 7.

The Patriots are extremely banged up on offense, and receiver Mack Hollins and Romeo Doubs are both on IR entering this game. So, Brown may be due for a breakoout showing against a Bears team that allowed over 300 passing yards and two scores to Green Bay in Week 5.

Here's a look at my favorite prop for Brown in Week 7, as he should lead the Patriots in targets against this Chicago secondary.

Best A.J. Brown Prop Bet vs. Bears in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Earlier this week, I shared my favorite anytime touchdown scorer props for this game, and I'm buying Brown to get his first score as a Patriot:

A.J. Brown Anytime TD (+140)

The 2026 season has not gone well for A.J. Brown, as he missed multiple weeks with an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener before returning in Week 6.

The star wideout dropped a bunch of passes in New England’s win vs. the Jets, but he was targeted 10 times by Maye. That’s a good sign for him heading into this game, especially with Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins on injured reserve for New England.

Brown’s target share makes him an intriguing bet at this price, and Christian Watson did torch the Bears for two scores in Week 5. The Chicago defense has questions in the secondary, so I don’t mind Brown since he should have a heavy workload in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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